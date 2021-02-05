Left Menu

Rise in sovereign debt to end in 2023: S&P

Reflecting increased public spending to deal with the Covid-19 crisis, S&P Global Ratings has projected that median general government debt for all rated 135 sovereigns will rise by end-2021 to a record 62.6 per cent of GDP.

ANI | Updated: 05-02-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 12:49 IST
Rise in sovereign debt to end in 2023: S&P
Low GDP growth can make it more difficult for governments to mend public finances. Image Credit: ANI

Reflecting increased public spending to deal with the Covid-19 crisis, S&P Global Ratings has projected that median general government debt for all rated 135 sovereigns will rise by the end-2021 to a record 62.6 percent of GDP. That compares with 49 percent at end-2019 and 32.5 percent at end-2008.

For the Group of Seven nations -- Canada, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom -- S&P projects average government debt at end-2021 will increase to 128.7 percent of GDP versus 106.3 percent in 2019 and 101.3 percent in 2008. The trend for emerging markets is similar. For end-2021, S&P forecast median general government debt for the largest 60 emerging-market sovereigns at 65.8 percent of GDP, or 15.5 percentage points above 2019 levels and 30 percentage points above end-2008 figures.

At the end of this year, general government debt is set to exceed 100 percent of GDP in 13 emerging markets, more than double the 2019 number. "As economies rebound and the crisis abates, we forecast that by 2023 two-thirds of rated sovereigns will manage to at least stabilize government debt to GDP," said S&P Global rating credit analyst Frank Gill in the report titled 'Sizing Sovereign Debt and the Great Fiscal Unwind."

"That still leaves roughly one-third of rated governments unlikely to stabilise public finances by 2023," added Gill. In their efforts to consolidate public finances commencing in 2022, governments will likely do a lot of soul searching about whom and how they tax.

"We expect that, sooner or later, governments will try to tax the exuberance increasingly priced into financial and non-financial assets via higher capital gains tax rates among other options," said Gill. Once herd immunity has been established, financial market pressures on governments to deliver fiscal and structural reforms may intensify as policy rates gradually start to normalise.

In developed Europe, now that the UK has left the EU, euro area governments may take steps to fully integrate the single market for services and possibly even consider introducing a pan-European labour code, though political resistance at the national level will be fierce. "The alternative, the status quo on fiscal and structural economic policies, is likely to yield disappointing growth outcomes, putting further pressure on sovereign creditworthiness," said Gill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Kirin ends Myanmar beer tie-up with army-owned partner after coup

Japanese drinks giant Kirin Holdings on Friday scrapped its beer alliance with a conglomerate linked to the Myanmar military after the army staged a coup deposing the democratically elected government earlier this week.The move effectively ...

Maratha quota: SC to hear pleas from March 8 in hybrid manner

The Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear from March 8 in a hybrid manner, a combination of physical and virtual hearings, the pleas pertaining to the 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs. A five-...

ICICI Bank, MUFG Bank tie up for serving Japanese corporations operating in India

Second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Friday tied up with Japans MUFG Bank, with an eye on the business generated by companies from the eastern Asian country present in India.Both the banks signed a memorandum of understanding ...

Sports News Roundup: Kyrgios loses temper, match at Murray River Open; Khachanov battles past Anderson to reach Great Ocean Road quarters and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Kyrgios loses temper, match at Murray River OpenNick Kyrgios was warned for bad language and docked a point for unsportsmanlike conduct after the Australian threw his racquet into the sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021