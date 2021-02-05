Left Menu

Carlsberg banks on a beer-drinking summer free of COVID-19 restrictions

Danish beer brewer Carlsberg is banking on most COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted in coming months to buoy its earnings in its peak summer season after the pandemic bruised its 2020 results. The world's third-biggest brewer after Heineken and Anheuser Busch Inbev said on Friday it expected operating profit to grow between 3% to 10% in 2021, after reporting fourth-quarter sales slightly below expectations.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 14:45 IST
Carlsberg banks on a beer-drinking summer free of COVID-19 restrictions
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Danish beer brewer Carlsberg is banking on most COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted in coming months to buoy its earnings in its peak summer season after the pandemic bruised its 2020 results.

The world's third-biggest brewer after Heineken and Anheuser Busch Inbev said on Friday it expected operating profit to grow between 3% to 10% in 2021, after reporting fourth-quarter sales slightly below expectations. Its "on-trade" business, which covers sales in bars, restaurants and nightclubs, dropped by more than 20% last year due to lockdown curbs. Off-trade sales in stores grew by mid-single digit percentages.

Chief Executive Cees 't Hart said the first quarter of this year would continue to be challenging for its on-trade business, but that the company expected a gradual improvement in the second quarter and for most restrictions to be lifted by summer. "While the pandemic is not yet behind us and we don't know how long it will remain a challenge in 2021, we believe that Carlsberg will emerge even stronger from the crisis," he added.

"The guidance we provide is broader than usual, reflecting these uncertainties." Sales in the fourth quarter came in at 12.5 billion Danish crowns ($2.01 billion), just below the 13.1 billion estimated by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

Overall for 2020, beer sales suffered during the pandemic and Carlsberg saw its annual organic revenue decline by 8.4% to its lowest since 2007, while volumes shed 3.8%. But annual operating profit declined by just 3.1% to 9.7 billion crowns - above analysts' forecast of 9.42 billion - mainly driven by Western Europe, its biggest market, with both Asia and Eastern Europe seeing growth.

Carlsberg said it would propose a dividend of 22 crowns per share, a 5% increase, and would launch a 750 million share buyback programme running until Apr. 23. Its shares were up 3% in early morning trade.

"The sooner (COVID-19) restrictions are lifted, the better it is for Carlsberg," Jyske Bank analyst Henrik Hallengreen Laustsen told Reuters. Laustsen considered the company's guidance "broad and slightly conservative, as expected". Carlsberg also said it cut travel, entertainment and marketing costs in 2020. Its operating margin rose to 16.6%, up from 15.9% in 2019. Hart said advertising costs this year could return "more or less" to the levels of 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dispatch of millions of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa expected to start in February: WHO

Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, highlighted that the deployment is a critical first step to ensure countries access to vaccines. Africa has watched other regions start COVID19 vaccination campaigns from the side-lines ...

Lisa Sthalekar inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

Former Australian captain Lisa Sthalekar was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame on Friday. One of the worlds elite spin-bowling all-rounders, Sthalekars career includes eight Tests, 125 One Day Internationals and 54 T20 Inter...

UK to bring in compulsory hotel COVID quarantine from Feb 15

Anyone travelling to the UK from a high-risk COVID-19 country, including South Africa and South America where new variants have been a concern, will be required to quarantine in a government-approved facility for a period of 10 days from Fe...

iBrazilian, Indian startup satellite in ISRO's first mission in 2021 on Feb 28

In its first mission in 2021, Indias space agency ISRO planned to launch on February 28Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 and three Indian payloads, including one built by a home-grown start-up.The satellites are slated to be launched onboard t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021