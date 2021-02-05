WAAREE emerges as EPC Company of the Year: Industrial & Commercial-2020-21

Left Menu

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 5, 2021 PRNewswire -- WAAREE Energies, Indias largest solar module manufacturer and a leader in the EPC segment, has emerged as the EPC Company of the Year Industrial Commercial, 2020-21, in the annual edition of Rooftop Solar Congress 2021 Awards.WAAREE was chosen on the basis of excellence in EPC service and project execution quality maintained over the years.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 15:10 IST
MUMBAI, India, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WAAREE Energies, India's largest solar module manufacturer and a leader in the EPC segment, has emerged as the EPC Company of the Year: Industrial & Commercial, 2020-21, in the annual edition of Rooftop Solar Congress 2021 Awards.

WAAREE was chosen on the basis of excellence in EPC service and project execution quality maintained over the years. WAAREE has emerged as the most preferred brand for Industrial and commercial Rooftop Solar solutions. WAAREE has already executed more than 10000 Rooftop solar projects till date, and commissioned over 600 MW of solar EPC projects in India. WAAREE solar modules have been shipped to 6 continents, across 68 countries. WAAREE has highly experienced and skilled team for design and execution of solar projects in timely manner.

Speaking on this event Dr. Hitesh Doshi, CMD, WAAREE Group said, ''We are committed to provide End to end solar solutions to our stake holders while we maintain the highest order of Quality and service. Our customer firth approach has been the catalyst in our growth and being a preferred solutions provider. These recognitions push us to continuously innovate and improve.''WAAREE was recently recognized as 'India's Greatest Brand' in Solar Industry by AsiaOne for FY. 2019-20. WAAREE has maintained its position as the Bloomberg Tier 1 manufacturer for the last 23 quarters. WAAREE serves over 5000 customers globally which illustrates the trust gained by the company over a period of 30 years of its existence. WAAREE has record of executing a 50MW solar project in Vietnam in 100 working Days, becoming the first Indian solar company to achieve this feat.

Taking cue from the initiative of #vocalforlocal, WAAREE has launched a campaign to promote prosumerism, with tagline 'solar lagao, Apni Bijli Swayam Bano - Atmanirbhar ban jao!' WAAREE Energies currently has over 350 franchises and is planning to further expand its footprint globally. WAAREE aims to bridge the ever growing demand - supply gap of electricity, by making solar accessible to all and inch towards a viable indigenous ecosystem.

About WAAREE EnergiesWAAREE Energies Ltd. is the flagship company of WAAREE Group, and has the country's largest Solar PV Module manufacturing capacity of 2 GW. In addition, it is one of leading players in India in EPC services, project development, rooftop solutions, solar water pumps, and as an Independent Power Producer. WAAREE has its presence in over 350+ locations nationally and 68 countries globally.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197503/Waaree_Logo.jpg PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

