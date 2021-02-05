Left Menu

UK says it wants all vaccine priority groups to have first shot by May

Britain wants to have offered all nine groups on its initial COVID-19 vaccination priority list their first shot by May, the government said on Friday, setting a more specific target than it had done previously.

Updated: 05-02-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 15:54 IST
Britain wants to have offered all nine groups on its initial COVID-19 vaccination priority list their first shot by May, the government said on Friday, setting a more specific target than it had done previously. "The UK's vaccination programme is planned to have reached all nine priority cohorts by May," the Cabinet Office said in an announcement permitting local elections to take place on May 6.

Previously the government had only said it wanted to vaccinate groups 1 to 9 by the 'spring'. It has committed to offer the jab to its first four priority groups by Feb. 15 and is on track to do so. So far it has delivered shots to almost 10.5 million people and aims to have hit 15 million by the mid-February target. The additional five priority groups comprise 17 million more people.

