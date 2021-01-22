Nissan news is a vote of confidence in Britain, PM Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that Nissan's decision to source batteries from Britain to avoid tariffs on electric cars after the Brexit trade deal with the European Union was a great vote of confidence.

"This is a great vote of confidence in the UK and fantastic news for the brilliant Nissan workforce in Sunderland and electric vehicle manufacturing in this country," Johnson said on Twitter.

Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said Brexit-related problems at ports since Jan. 1 were "peanuts" for Nissan, which has had to handle COVID-19 and natural disasters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)