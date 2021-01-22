Left Menu
Nissan news is a vote of confidence in Britain, PM Johnson says

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-01-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 13:53 IST
Nissan news is a vote of confidence in Britain, PM Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that Nissan's decision to source batteries from Britain to avoid tariffs on electric cars after the Brexit trade deal with the European Union was a great vote of confidence.

"This is a great vote of confidence in the UK and fantastic news for the brilliant Nissan workforce in Sunderland and electric vehicle manufacturing in this country," Johnson said on Twitter.

Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said Brexit-related problems at ports since Jan. 1 were "peanuts" for Nissan, which has had to handle COVID-19 and natural disasters.

