Nissan news is a vote of confidence in Britain, PM Johnson says

Nissan news is a vote of confidence in Britain, PM Johnson saysReuters | London | Updated: 22-01-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 13:53 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that Nissan's decision to source batteries from Britain to avoid tariffs on electric cars after the Brexit trade deal with the European Union was a great vote of confidence.
"This is a great vote of confidence in the UK and fantastic news for the brilliant Nissan workforce in Sunderland and electric vehicle manufacturing in this country," Johnson said on Twitter.
Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said Brexit-related problems at ports since Jan. 1 were "peanuts" for Nissan, which has had to handle COVID-19 and natural disasters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- British
- Johnson
- Brexit
- Boris Johnson
- Nissan
- Britain
- Sunderland
ALSO READ
Masters behind him, Johnson ready to keep going in new year
Masters behind him, Johnson ready to keep going in new year
On Capitol violence, UK's Johnson says President Trump 'completely wrong'
Wizz Air CEO says shareholder vote curbs meet post-Brexit rules
England launches plan to ease crop gene editing regulation post-Brexit