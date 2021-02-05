Strategic location of Dholera will act as a catalyst in the development of Gujarat: Shri Vijay Rupani, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dholera Industrial City Development limited (DICDL) in association with the Government of Gujarat participated in the 13th edition of Aero India 2021 at Bengaluru, Karnataka. DICDL showcased all its initiatives which significantly benefits potential businesses and also illustrated a host of investment opportunities in the vibrant economic corridor.

Aligned with Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mission of ''Atmanirbhar Bharat'', the Government of Gujarat, along with DICDL as industry partner, organized the Gujarat state seminar on the subject ''Atmanirbhar Bharat in Aerospace & Defence'' today, highlighting defence & aerospace manufacturing expertise of Gujarat, one of the most dynamic state of the country. The session mainly aimed at highlighting ways for boosting the defence equipment production sector at the state level, contributing to the national goal of ''Atmanirbhar Bharat''.

Shri Vijay Rupani, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, in a virtual keynote addressed, ''Dholera's seamless connectivity with the upcoming six lane access-controlled expressway, metro rail transit system, common corridor and International airport makes it a preferred destination for the Aero & Defence manufacturing cluster.''Dr Rahul Gupta, IAS, Industries Commissioner, Government of Gujarat said, ''The Government of Gujarat is a proactive and stable government committed to Ease of Doing Business with a slew of initiatives in labour compliances, land bank, availability of skilled labour, dedicated MRO facility and dedicated investor deck.''Commenting on the development scenario and highlighting the investment opportunities at Dholera, Shri Hareet Shukla, IAS. Managing Director, Dholera Industrial City Development Ltd (DICDL) said, ''Dholera is the most ambitious project of the Government of India. The industrial smart city has been designed keeping in mind the top five cities across the world and has passed all the stages of planning and is now ready for implementation. The city will be run by the City Integrated Operation Center (CIOC) that we have created and it stands out to be the best investment destination in the country today. Dholera is the Future, and the Future is here so come to Dholera, to Live, Plug and Play.''Dholera, located approximately 100km south of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is India's Largest Greenfield Smart city being built under the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor, to create a linear zone of industrial clusters. Planned for 920 square kms over 30 years, it is the largest land parcel across South Asia. A competent manufacturing destination for industries, especially the International and Indian Aviation Tier-1 and Tier-2 companies, Dholera has the right ecosystem for Aerospace clusters. With a vision of 'Plug & Play' approach, the comprehensive land parcels at Dholera are fully ICT enabled and comprehensive infrastructure is offered right at the plot level. To trigger the development of Dholera, an Activation Area is identified which acts as a catalyst for further investments attracting local and global investors. The Activation Area is spread across an area of approximately 22.5sqkm and has approximately 72kms of roads with an optimum mix of land use comprising of industrial, residential, mixed use, recreation and tourism. It also emphasized on its proximity towards the upcoming Dholera International Airport consisting of International passenger and cargo terminal with two runways for smooth operation. Futher expansion of possible industries and providing strategic location for ancillary industries Dholera also offers development of R&D facilities.

Speaking at the event, Air Marshal R K Dhir PVSM AVSM VM (Retd), Advisor, Defence & Aerospace, Government of Gujarat said, ''India is self-reliant with Artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, etc which is crucial at this valid juncture. Earlier we were dependent on PSUs for our Aero defence supply, but now MSMEs have contributed strategically and comprehensively in the defence ecosystem making India truly Atmanirbhar''.

''IAF and other defence services are committed to purchase most of the defence products from MSMEs and DPSUs to promote indigenization,'' said Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, AVSM VM, Deputy Chief of Air StaffWilliam Blair, Vice President & Chief Executive, Lockheed Martin India Private Limited, said, ''Dholera industrial smart city can change the game by providing tremendous opportunities in maintenance, repair and flight training by improving seamless connectivity and the MRO's adding to the reliability.''''Indian A & D ecosystem is expected to benefit from the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative as there is a slew of indigenous products like the 'LCA Tejas' and its variants as the defence services are looking for more indigenous options as compared to import,'' added Venkatesh MS, Executive Director (Foundry and Forge), Hindustan Aeronautics LimitedMr Piyush Tamboli, Chairman, CII Gujarat and Chairman & Managing Director, Investment & Precision Castings Limited said, ''AERO India is one of the key events that attracts large investor from Defence & Aerospace sector, domestic as well as international. Gujarat State's participation will definitely help in attracting investment into the state. This will also encourage industry in Gujarat to foray into this key sector. CII & SIDM is happy to partner with Government of Gujarat for this initiative and will work towards growth of the sector in the state.''Dholera with its transformational model with excellent infrastructure facilities, robust industrial ecosystem, transparent & investor friendly policies and supply chain network is set to become a key link in the Indian defence and aerospace manufacturing sector. With a plethora of investment opportunities in Defence and Aero Manufacturing Clusters and future expansion of similar industries Dholera with its strong base is very well known to emerge as Defence manufacturing Hub of India.

With its world-class infrastructure and state of the art facilities, DSIR can be a superlative choice for the Aerospace & Defence sector. Dholera has already become a key location for massive investment hub and is on course to become one of the finest greenfield industrial city.

Aero India is the largest air show in Asia and attracts a large number of exhibitors from the world's leading industries in the field of Military and Civil Aviation, Aerospace, Airport Infrastructure and Defence Engineering. The show includes both air displays and static exhibitions of a large array of military platforms from the Aerospace sector.

About DholeraThe Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) is a major Greenfield Industrial Hub planned and located approximately 100km south of Ahmedabad and 130km from the State Capital Gandhinagar. The project as envisaged will be the first initiative from National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) to create a linear zone of industrial clusters and nodes to be developed in the influence area of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC).

An SPV named Dholera Industrial City Development Limited (DICDL) has been created between the Central Government (DMICDC Trust) and the State Government (DSIRDA) of Gujarat to implement the project. Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited (DMICDC), a special purpose company, was incorporated to establish, promote and facilitate the development of the DMIC Project.

Dholera Industrial City will have its own self-sustaining eco-system consisting of economic drivers through industrialization, utility & logistic infrastructure, Social Infrastructure including education, healthcare and other public amenities.

