Govt support measures for bank borrowers softened rise in NPLs: Moody's

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The government's support measures for bank borrowers have softened growth in non-performing loans, averting the risk of a sharp asset quality deterioration, Moody's Investors Service said on Friday.

Moody's VP and Senior Credit Officer Alka Anbarasu said ample domestic liquidity, loose monetary policy, moratoriums on loan repayments and government-guaranteed loans to small businesses have supported Indian banks' asset quality.

As a result, restructured loans have not increased as much as Moody's expected at the onset of the pandemic.

''The Indian government's support measures for bank borrowers have softened growth in non-performing loans (NPLs), averting the risk of a sharp deterioration in asset quality,'' Moody's Investors Service said in a statement.

The rating agency said asset performance at India's largest private sector banks – HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and IDBI Bank – was better-than-expected in the nine months to December 2020.

On the other hand, Yes Bank faces greater asset risks than its peers, although its capitalisation, liquidity and funding have improved.

A recovery in India's economy in 2021 will support borrowers' debt-servicing capability after the support measures expire. As a result, a sharp deterioration in asset quality is now less likely than Moody's previously anticipated.

''Proactive efforts to raise fresh capital, improving profitability and increased loan loss reserves enable Indian banks to absorb unexpected losses, which will support their credit profiles,'' Anbarasu said.

Moody's said strong deposit growth further enhances liquidity and helps reduce funding costs.

''Deposit growth outpaced loans at most banks through the third quarter of fiscal 2021 as consumers and businesses cut spending amid economic uncertainty, bolstering already robust liquidity at these banks,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

