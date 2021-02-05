Left Menu

Insecticides India Q3 net down 31 pc at Rs 6.14 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:46 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Insecticides India on Friday reported a 31 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 6.14 crore for the quarter ended December.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 8.90 crore during the corresponding period of 2019-20, Insecticides India said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review witnessed a growth of 13.81 per cent at Rs 299.17 crore as compared to Rs 262.85 crore in the same period of last fiscal.

Shares of the company closed 5.53 per cent lower at Rs 482.55 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

