Insecticides India Q3 net down 31 pc at Rs 6.14 crore

Insecticides India on Friday reported a 31 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 6.14 crore for the quarter ended December.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 8.90 crore during the corresponding period of 2019-20, Insecticides India said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review witnessed a growth of 13.81 per cent at Rs 299.17 crore as compared to Rs 262.85 crore in the same period of last fiscal.

Shares of the company closed 5.53 per cent lower at Rs 482.55 apiece on BSE.

