O2Cur enters into strategic collaboration with actor-entrepreneur Suniel Shetty

Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty has entered into a strategic collaboration with air purification solutions provider O2Cure.

The company plans to introduce their air purification product line to the Indian markets, a statement said.

O2Cure, an establishment under Zeco Aircon, provides air purification solutions that neutralise SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.

Commenting on the development, Suniel Shetty said: ''O2 Cure's special expertise & focus on R&D has today enabled them to offer solutions such as these, designed to offer us the much-needed sense of security as our lives move back to normalcy. I am pretty hopeful that this collaboration will lead to changing people's life for good and bringing a sense of safety around their environment.'' O2Cure Founder Kartik Singhal said: ''We are pretty excited to have Mr Shetty in our team and feel that with his inclusion the team strength has grown multi-folds. Anna brings with him years of experience in the media & entertainment industry & has created several successful brands, and we are certainly looking to capitalise on this as a business.'' ZECO Aircon, a Rs 300 crore company, is an Indian manufacturer of air management systems.

