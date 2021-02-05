Left Menu

Manipur Dy CM presents budget estimate for FY22

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 05-02-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 20:37 IST
Manipur Deputy Chief Minister YJoykumar on Friday presented the budget estimate for thefiscal 2021-22, entailing a total expenditure of Rs 28,824crore and total receipts of Rs 26,024 crore.

Joykumar, who also holds the finance portfolio, saidin the assembly that revenue expenditure is estimated at Rs19,970 crore, while revenue receipts are pegged at Rs 21,520crore.

The minister said the state government is confidentthat the economy will not only recover, but also registerstrong growth in the coming months.

Joykumar said the fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs3,976 crore or 9.22 per cent of the GSDP and total outstandingdebt projected at 32 per cent of the GSDP during 2021-22.

The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2020-21 isestimated at Rs 37,682 crore at current prices, and at Rs43,121 crore in the next fiscal, he said.

Meanwhile, five bills were introduced in the House onFriday, including the Asian International University ManipurBill 2021, the Manipur Private Universities Bill 2021 and theManipur Goods and Services Tax (Third Amendment) 2021, anofficial release said.

