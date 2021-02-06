U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas Donohue to leave -Axios

U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas Donohue will leave the biggest and most influential U.S. business lobby group, Axios reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Board leadership at the group is close to naming Donohue's successor, and is expected to appoint Suzanne Clark as its next leader, the report added https://bit.ly/36M2cUV.

