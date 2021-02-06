Left Menu

Affle Q3 net profit up 43% to Rs 30.6 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 17:48 IST
Affle Q3 net profit up 43% to Rs 30.6 crore
Representative Image Image Credit:

Digital advertising firm Affle on Saturday posted a 42.9 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 30.6 crore in the December 2020 quarter.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 21.4 crore in the year-ago period, Affle said in a statement.

Its revenue was at Rs 150.5 crore in the reported quarter, up 59.3 per cent from Rs 94.5 crore in the December 2019 quarter, it added.

''Affle delivered broad-based growth from both existing and new customers, across the key industry verticals in India and other emerging markets,'' Affle Chairman, MD and CEO Anuj Khanna Sohum said.

He added that the company further fortified Affle 2.0 strategy anchored on Vernacular, Verticalisation and ecosystem level partnerships to augment its global market leadership.

''We are optimistic of year 2021 and committed to our vision of reaching over 10 billion connected devices in this decade ahead,'' he said.

Innovation, leadership and growth mindset defined our sustainable, consistent all-round performance in the third quarter of FY2021, Sohum said.

He added that the consumer trends offer a tremendous opportunity for further scale, ensuring the digital ad spends will continue to increase towards ROI (return on investment) and data focused mobile marketing platforms.

The company said its CPCU (cost per converted user) business noted strong momentum delivering 3.1 crore of converted users in the quarter under review, an increase of 46.1 per cent Y-o-Y. The top-10 industry verticals for the company continued to be COVID-19 resilient, helping it register a robust growth in this quarter both on a Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q basis, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 7-Thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Thousands of people took to the streets of Yangon on Saturday to denounce this weeks coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi despite a blockade on the internet by the junta.In an upwelling of anger in the countrys lar...

Activists in Beirut protest killing of Hezbollah critic Lokman Slim

Around a hundred activists rallied in downtown Beirut on Saturday to protest the killing of prominent Hezbollah critic Lokman Slim and to demand a transparent investigation.Slim, a Shiite publisher in his late fifties, ran a research centre...

'Chakka jam' on KMP Expressway: Protest songs, tricolor and polite request to commuters

Loud rustic protest songs blared from speakers, the Tricolour fluttered atop trucks and tractors, and commuters mostly waited patiently as farmers blocked the KMP Expressway Saturday as part of their three-hour chakka jam to press their dem...

Somalia leaders fail to break deadlock over presidential vote

Somali leaders have failed to end a stalemate over the selection of a new president scheduled for next week, government officials said on Saturday, raising the risk of more political turmoil. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed flew back to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021