Left Menu

Myanmar data network is restored, says Telenor

Reuters | Naypyitaw | Updated: 07-02-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 16:00 IST
Myanmar data network is restored, says Telenor
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Norwegian telecoms provider Telenor has restored its data network in Myanmar, the company said on Sunday, after it was ordered to shut it down a day earlier by military authorities.

"Telenor Myanmar has restored the data network nationwide, following instruction from the MoTC," the firm said in a statement, referring to the Myanmar Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Tens of thousands of people rallied across Myanmar on Sunday to denounce last week's coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in the biggest protests since the 2007 Saffron Revolution that helped lead to democratic reforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Himalayan glacier breaks in India, up to 150 feared dead in floods

As many as 150 people were feared dead in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a hydroelectric dam on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream. A witness reported a wall of dust, rock and wa...

At anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel, pink is the new black

Its Saturday night in Jerusalem and a group of protesters dressed in fluorescent pink are preparing to join a weekly demonstration outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus official residence demanding he quit.They call themselves ...

Maha: IMA organises marathon in Latur

Some 1,000 people took part in amarathon organised on Sunday morning by the Latur unit of theIndian Medical Association.The marathon, which commenced from bypass road in thecity in the 3 kilometre, 5km and 10km categories, was flaggedoff by...

Deeply shocked: Mamata on Uttarakhand disaster

West Bengal Chief Minister MamataBanerjee on Sunday said she was deeply shocked over thedisaster that struck Uttarakhand after a glacier broke off,leading to a massive flood.Over 150 labourers working at a power project in thenorthern state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021