Myanmar data network is restored, says Telenor

Norwegian telecoms provider Telenor has restored its data network in Myanmar, the company said on Sunday, after it was ordered to shut it down a day earlier by military authorities.

"Telenor Myanmar has restored the data network nationwide, following instruction from the MoTC," the firm said in a statement, referring to the Myanmar Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Tens of thousands of people rallied across Myanmar on Sunday to denounce last week's coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in the biggest protests since the 2007 Saffron Revolution that helped lead to democratic reforms.

