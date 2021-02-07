Left Menu

UP govt announces 16-digit Unicode to identify landholdings

The work has started in most of the districts.While the Unicode assessment for plots has started in all revenue villages, the work of marking the disputed plots in the computerised management system is being done by the revenue courts, he said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-02-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 20:11 IST
UP govt announces 16-digit Unicode to identify landholdings

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a system of issuing a unique 16-digit Unicode to mark all kinds of landholdings in the state, an official said on Sunday.

Every piece of land in the state will have its own unique identity from now onwards that would check cases of land disputes and save people from falling into the trap of fraudsters, an official spokesman said.

The revenue department will be issuing the Unicode for marking all kinds of agricultural, residential and commercial land and a person will now be able to know the details of the land with a single click, he said.

The Unicode number of the land will be 16 digits with the first six digits based on the population of the land, the next 4 digits determining the unique identity of the land. The digits from 11 to 14 will be the number of the division of the land. The last 2 digits will have the details of the category, through which, the agricultural, residential and commercial land will be identified.

The Unicode will put an end to fake registries of disputed land and the scheme is being implemented across the state. The work has started in most of the districts.

While the Unicode assessment for plots has started in all revenue villages, the work of marking the disputed plots in the computerised management system is being done by the revenue courts, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What can be bigger offer than suspending farm laws for 18 months: Som Parkash

Union minister Som Parkash on Sunday said the government is ready for talks with the agitating farmers and asked whether there can be an offer bigger than suspending the contentious agriculture laws for 18 months.He said the government was ...

C'garh: STF jawan killed in blast of IED planted by Naxals

A jawan of the Special Task ForceSTF was on Sunday killed when a pressure improvisedexplosive device IED, planted by Naxals, went off inChhattisgarhs Bijapur district, police said.The incident occurred around 4.30 pm near Peddagellurvillage...

Christian community donates over Rs 1 crore for Ram temple construction: Karna DyCM office

Members of the Christian communityhere on Sunday contributed more than Rs one crore for theconstruction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, the office ofDeputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Sunday.At a meeting with a group of commun...

Austria tightens border controls to slow pandemic

Austria said on Sunday it was tightening border controls to all neighbouring countries, saying non-essential travel should be prevented during the pandemic. The move to tighten border controls comes as the country is gearing up to cautiousl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021