Left Menu

HCL Tech declares one-time bonus worth over Rs 700 cr for staff to mark USD 10 bn-revenue milestone

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 10:34 IST
HCL Tech declares one-time bonus worth over Rs 700 cr for staff to mark USD 10 bn-revenue milestone
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

HCL Technologies on Monday announced a special one-time bonus worth over Rs 700 crore for its employees, as the IT giant marked USD 10 billion (about Rs 72,800 crore) revenue milestone.

The special bonus will be paid to employees in February 2021, amounting to nearly USD 90 million plus payroll taxes in some countries, the impact of which is excluded from FY21 EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) guidance provided by the company last month, HCL Tech said in a statement.

HCL Technologies said it is ''issuing a one-time special bonus to employees around the world'' worth over Rs 700 crore in recognition of its recent milestone of crossing the USD 10 billion mark in revenue for 2020.

''In celebration and gratitude all employees with one year of service or greater will receive a bonus, the equivalent of ten days' salary,'' the statement said.

Despite an unrelenting pandemic, each and every member of HCL family demonstrated strong commitment and passion, contributing to the growth of the organisation, Apparao VV, Chief Human Resources Officer, HCL Technologies said.

''The USD 10 billion revenue milestone is a testament of our remarkable resilience as an organisation and the entrepreneurial spirit of our 1,59,000 plus employees," Apparao added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Give agri reforms a chance, open to changes, says Prime Minister Modi in Rajya Sabha.

Give agri reforms a chance, open to changes, says Prime Minister Modi in Rajya Sabha....

Ather Energy opens retail outlet in Ahmedabad

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer Ather Energy on Monday said it has opened its retail outlet - Ather Space - in Ahmedabad in association with Kataria Group.The company had set up its first experience centre in Bengaluru in June...

Tennis-Losers cheque worth the journey, says Zidansek

After a long-haul flight from Abu Dhabi and two weeks quarantine in Melbourne, Tamara Zidanseks Australian Open singles tournament lasted just 81 minutes when the Slovenian was bundled out in the first round on Monday.Still, the A100,000 77...

Despite record production, there are problems in agriculture sector, solutions have to be found together, says PM Modi.

Despite record production, there are problems in agriculture sector, solutions have to be found together, says PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021