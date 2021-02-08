BHEL tanks over 8 pc after Dec quarter loss

Shares of BHEL on Monday tanked over 8 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 217.86 crore for the October-December quarter.

The stock tumbled 8.49 per cent to Rs 39.85 at BSE and NSE.

The state-run engineering firm on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 217.86 crore for the October-December quarter due to lower revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the firm was Rs 161.81 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, a BSE filing stated. Total income of the company dipped to Rs 4,532.39 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,827.74 crore in the same period a year ago.

