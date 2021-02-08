Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, as energy stocks tracked a jump in oil prices on hopes that global vaccine rollouts would quicken the economic recovery this year. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.3% by 0806 GMT, snapping a three-day losing streak. BP and Royal Dutch Shell were among the biggest boosts to the index after oil prices surpassed $60 a barrel on Monday.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index added 0.1%, gaining for a sixth straight day. Shares of British retailers were subdued in early deals as a report said the government was planning to tax companies whose profits soared during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rolls-Royce shed 2.0% after the aero-engine maker said it was proposing a two-week operational shutdown of its civil aerospace unit over the summer.

