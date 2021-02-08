Left Menu

Govt asks Twitter to block 1,178 accounts for spreading misinformation amid farmer stir

Twitter had blocked those accounts for few hours before unilaterally unblocking them.At that time, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had asked the microblogging site to block 257 URLs web addresses and one hashtag under the relevant provision of the law as they were spreading misinformation about farmer protests and has the potential to lead to imminent violence affecting public order situation in the country. Sources said while Twitter is yet to fully comply with the previous order, the government has issued another order asking the microblogging platform to block accounts backed by Pakistan and Khalistan supporters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 14:04 IST
Govt asks Twitter to block 1,178 accounts for spreading misinformation amid farmer stir
Representative Image Image Credit:

The government has ordered Twitter to block 1,178 accounts with links to Pakistan and Khalistan supporters which were spreading misinformation and provocative content on farmers' protest, sources said.

The IT Ministry, on February 4, shared a list of these Twitter accounts that were flagged by security agencies as accounts of Khalistan sympathisers or backed by Pakistan and operating from foreign territories, and causing threat to public order amid the ongoing farmer stir, they said.

Many of these accounts were also automated bots that were used for sharing and amplifying misinformation and provocative content on farmers' protests, sources said adding that Twitter has not yet complied with the latest order.

Earlier, the government had ordered Twitter to take down handles and hashtags that suggested a farmer genocide was being planned, saying such misinformation and inflammatory content will incite passion, and impact public order. It has also warned Twitter of penal action in case of failure to comply with its directive. Twitter had blocked those accounts for few hours before unilaterally unblocking them.

At that time, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had asked the microblogging site to block 257 URLs (web addresses) and one hashtag under the relevant provision of the law as they were ''spreading misinformation about (farmer) protests and has the potential to lead to imminent violence affecting public order situation in the country.'' Sources said while Twitter is yet to fully comply with the previous order, the government has issued another order asking the microblogging platform to block accounts backed by Pakistan and Khalistan supporters. The IT Ministry's displeasure is also apparent over Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey recently liking several tweets made by foreign-based celebrities in support of farmer protest. Source said the move casts aspersions over neutrality claims of the platform, and defiance of government orders by Twitter raises several questions.

Moreover, sources argued that any company is free to appeal against any government order if it feels it cannot comply with that order. Twitter has neither challenged any of these orders in any court of India nor complied with the government's directive, they pointed out. In an e-mail response, Twitter spokesperson said the platform is guided by principles of transparency and empowering the public conversation.

''If we receive a valid legal request about potentially illegal content on Twitter, we review it under both the Twitter rules and local law. If the content violates Twitter's rules, the content will be removed from the service,'' the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added: ''If it is determined to be illegal in a particular jurisdiction, but not in violation of the Twitter rules, we may withhold access to the content in the location only. In all cases, we notify the account holder directly so they're aware we've received a legal order pertaining to the account.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Century Plyboards arm's new unit in Africa begins commercial production

Century Plyboards India on Monday said its subsidiarys newly set up veneer manufacturing unit in Africa has started commercial production.The newly set up veneer manufacturing unit of the companys wholly-owned subsidiary Century Gabon SUARL...

Cricket-India spared follow-on but trail England by 360 runs

India were bowled out for 337 on the penultimate day of the opening test against England on Monday but while they were spared the ignominy of the follow-on they trailed the tourists by 360 runs at tea.England, who posted a mammoth 578 in th...

German industrial production flat after 7 months of gains

Industrial production in Germany, Europes biggest economy, stagnated in December after seven consecutive months of gains, official data showed Monday.The figure from the Economy Ministry followed data on Friday that showed factory orders dr...

Rafale induction ceremony cost exchequer over Rs 41 lakh: Defence Minister

The induction ceremony of the first five Rafale jets at the Ambala Air Force base on September 10 last cost the exchequer a little over of Rs 41 lakh including Rs 9.18 lakh GST, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021