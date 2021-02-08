UK delegation visits Serum Institute

UK delegation visits Serum InstitutePTI | Pune | Updated: 08-02-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 15:11 IST
A delegation of the UK led by Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss visited the Serum Institute of India on Monday.
The CEO of Serum Institute, Adar Poonawala, tweeted, ''It was an honour to have the Secretary of State for International Trade, UK, @trusslizand a delegation visit our headquarters@SerumInstIndia.
''We discussed how to further enhance the existing relationship between India and the UK on manufacturing and innovation in the healthcare space.'' PTI COR GK MR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State
- Adar Poonawala
- Serum Institute of India
- Serum Institute
- India
ALSO READ
China rescues first person from Shandong gold mine -state media
Brazilian state Amazonas announces movement restrictions due to surging COVID-19 cases
Soccer-Rapinoe says Olympics cancellation would devastate her, U.S. team
UP becomes first state to have 2 airstrips on expressways for landing, take-off of fighter planes
States asked to identify children with severe acute malnutrition for referral to hospitals