UK delegation visits Serum Institute

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-02-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 15:11 IST
A delegation of the UK led by Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss visited the Serum Institute of India on Monday.

The CEO of Serum Institute, Adar Poonawala, tweeted, ''It was an honour to have the Secretary of State for International Trade, UK, @trusslizand a delegation visit our headquarters@SerumInstIndia.

''We discussed how to further enhance the existing relationship between India and the UK on manufacturing and innovation in the healthcare space.'' PTI COR GK MR

