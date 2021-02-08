GovernEye announces opinion poll results for Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal

Left Menu

GovernEye Systems, a New Delhi-based citizen engagement platform, has announced the results of its Citizen Satisfaction Survey for poll-bound states. The survey is unique because it also includes GovernEye's assessment of individual responses being analytical or sentimental.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 15:59 IST
GovernEye . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): GovernEye Systems, a New Delhi-based citizen engagement platform, has announced the results of its Citizen Satisfaction Survey for poll-bound states. The survey is unique because it also includes GovernEye's assessment of individual responses being analytical or sentimental. A statement by the company says the survey was conducted in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal during the months of November, December, and January. A thousand people from each administrative district were surveyed. There was a conscious attempt to have males and females be represented equally in the survey as much as possible.

The survey included control questions to assess basal body language patterns of a respondent and a focus question to get the primary data: Are you satisfied with the performance of the government? Options for the response were Yes and No. In alphabetical order of the states, the results are: Assam - 21.38 percent respondents said yes of which 36.77 percent responses were assessed as analytical; Kerala - 43.36 percent respondents said yes of which 38.56 percent responses were assessed as analytical, Puducherry - 11.75 percent respondents said yes of which 38.94 percent responses were assessed as analytical, Tamil Nadu - 15.23 percent respondents said yes of which 36.4 percent responses were assessed as analytical, West Bengal - 18.94 percent respondents said yes of which 36.38 percent responses were assessed as analytical.

Speaking about the survey, Sonal Gala, Senior Coordinator of the Survey Teams said, "We believe this is an exciting innovation in the field of political surveys with profound applications across opinion polls and other policy feedback gathering exercises. By adding this additional dimension, GovernEye enables a more meaningful decision-making process for the entire public administration lifecycle." There is a body of knowledge available in the world of academia that attributes analytical and sentimental functioning to different hemispheres of the brain. By observing visual cues, one can ascertain with a fair amount of certainty whether a response is analytical or sentimental. GovernEye conducted several surveys as pilot programs before embarking on the exercise for the five states, the latest one being for the Bihar assembly elections where a similar survey was conducted in a few districts.

Campaign messaging patterns were tallied against the final election results to see if voter behavior changed or remained static as per predictions of our survey. The results were very encouraging because of which a decision was made to proceed to the next level. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

