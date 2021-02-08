Left Menu

JK Cement shares gain nearly 4 pc after Q3 earnings

It had registered a profit of Rs 124.29 crore in the year-ago period.The companys revenue from operations in the latest December quarter climbed around 25 per cent to Rs 1,832.71 crore as compared to the same period a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 16:48 IST
Shares of JK Cement Ltd on Monday closed with nearly 4 per cent gain after the company posted a nearly 75 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The stock jumped 5.67 per cent to Rs 2,364 during the day on BSE. It later closed at Rs 2,321.95, a gain of 3.80 per cent. The stock settled 3.26 per cent lower at Rs 2,311 on NSE.

On Saturday, JK Cement Ltd had reported an increase of 74.82 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 217.28 crore in the 2020 December quarter. It had registered a profit of Rs 124.29 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations in the latest December quarter climbed around 25 per cent to Rs 1,832.71 crore as compared to the same period a year ago.

