Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures hit record high on stimulus hopes, speedy vaccine rollout

Progress in vaccination efforts and upbeat fourth-quarter earnings have propped up investor confidence despite fears of a short-term pullback in stocks due to heightened valuations and increasing coronavirus infections. According to the U.S. CDC, 31.59 million people have received one or more doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while 9.15 million people got the second dose as of Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 17:50 IST
US STOCKS-Futures hit record high on stimulus hopes, speedy vaccine rollout
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. stock index futures hit a record high on Monday as investors were optimistic that a massive fiscal relief package and a rapid vaccination rollout would drive a speedy economic recovery from the pandemic-driven recession.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at record levels on Friday and logged their best weekly performance since the U.S. elections in early November, following upbeat earnings and economic data last week. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday if Congress approves the $1.9 trillion plan, the country would get back to full employment next year.

Last week, Congress approved a budget plan that would allow a coronavirus relief bill to muscle through in the coming weeks without Republican support. Progress in vaccination efforts and upbeat fourth-quarter earnings have propped up investor confidence despite fears of a short-term pullback in stocks due to heightened valuations and increasing coronavirus infections.

According to the U.S. CDC, 31.59 million people have received one or more doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while 9.15 million people got the second dose as of Sunday. At 6:43 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 122 points, or 0.39%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 13.5 points, or 0.35%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 57.75 points, or 0.42%.

Walt Disney Co, Cisco Systems Inc and General Motors Co were all up between 1.6% and 2.5% in premarket trading, ahead of their earnings reports this week. S&P 500 companies now on track to post earnings growth for the fourth quarter as opposed to a decline forecast previously, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Oil prices rose to their highest in a over a year, lifting Marathon Oil Corp, Schlumberger NV, Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp and Occidental Petroleum Corp by between 2.1% and 2.4%. Hasbro Inc rose 2.6% after the toymaker beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on higher demand for its board games and "Magic: The Gathering" collectible cards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South African opposition slams govt vaccination drive amid halted AstraZeneca vaccine rollout

Johannesburg South Africa, February 8 ANISputnik South Africas political opposition has slammed the countrys government for its handling of the coronavirus vaccine roll-out after Johannesburg halted its plans to use the AstraZeneca vaccine,...

Case against DIG after Haryana Home Minister's brother alleges assault

The Haryana Police has registered a case against Deputy Inspector General of police Vigilance Ashok Kumar on charges of assault, criminal intimidation and obscene act on the complaint of Kapil Vij, brother of state Home Minister Anil Vij.Po...

Chinese regulators call in Tesla over customer complaints

Chinese government officials have met representatives from U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc over reports from consumers about battery fires, unexpected acceleration and failures in over-the-air software updates, a regulator said on Monday. ...

Mindless rampage on Himalayas in name of development must stop: Chipko movement leader

The glacial burst near Chamoli districts Raini village, the cradle of the Chipko movement, should serve as a wake-up call to stop the rampage on the Himalayan ecological system in the name of development, said Magsaysay awardee Chandi Prasa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021