Left Menu

Govt monitoring fiscal deficit carefully: FM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:41 IST
Govt monitoring fiscal deficit carefully: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government is taking steps to carefully monitor the fiscal deficit, which is estimated at 9.5 per cent of the GDP for the current financial year.

The 'mool mantra' now is that fiscal deficit is something that one cannot escape, but at the same time, it needs to be carefully tackled, she said in her post-Budget address to members of PHD Chamber of Commerce.

India has exceeded its fiscal deficit target of 3.5 per cent in the current fiscal by a wide margin, due to higher spending to stimulate the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fiscal deficit -- the excess of government expenditure over its revenues -- has been pegged at 9.5 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the current fiscal ending March 31, as per the revised estimate.

For the next fiscal, the deficit has been pegged at 6.8 per cent of GDP, which will be further lowered to 4.5 per cent by fiscal 2025-26.

Emphasising that the government has made the Union Budget transparent, she said there was nothing under wraps or swept under the carpet.

''Whatever the government is borrowing or spending is open for everyone to see,'' she said.

The government has spent big on those areas that provide a big multiplier effect, the minister added.

Observing that funding the long term infrastructure financing is the job of the Development Finance Institution (DFI) she said it is not the job of just one DFI, but it is an opportunity for private DFIs to come into play.

With many private DFIs competing, the entire process would become competitive, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 36,266 more vaccinated in Maha; tally tops 5 lakh

A total of 36,266 healthcare andfrontline workers were administeredCOVID-19vaccines inMaharashtra on Monday, taking the tally of beneficiariesbeyond the 5-lakh mark, the state government said.According to an official statement, 22,200health...

As vaccines arrive, South Africa faces widespread scepticism over safety

As a nurse in a country battling deadly diseases, Rich Sicina sometimes vaccinates other South Africans, but he says there is no way he will take a COVID-19 shot - he doesnt believe it will be safe or effective. South Africas decision on Su...

Commercial on farmers’ protest played in California during Super Bowl

A 40-second commercial on the farmers protest in India was played in California during this years Super Bowl, an annual football championship watched by millions of people across America.The commercial begins with a quote of civil rights ic...

Sterling steadies above $1.37; speculators' net long position increases

The pound had a quiet start to the week, overall flat on the day against the dollar and euro, but analysts remained bullish on its outlook and the latest positioning data showed the speculative long position on the British currency had incr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021