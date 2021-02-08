Business brief

Business briefPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:37 IST
Best Power Equipments (India) Pvt Ltd (BPE) on Monday said it has appointed Vivek Parasher as Vice President Sales & Marketing (International), BPE Singapore.
He will be leading BPE's business in Asia Pacific and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region. Parasher's focus will be to identify key countries and channel partners to accelerate international business for BPE, a company statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
