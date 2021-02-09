Left Menu

Delta Air Lines to leave middle seats empty through April

A Delta official, Bill Lentsch, said the airline will monitor virus cases and vaccination rates as it reassess its seating policy.Airlines that no longer block seats cite research by the Pentagons transport command and others that concluded the risk of transmitting the virus that causes COVID-19 during a flight is very low.Air travel was a major vector of the disease, especially in the early part of the pandemic, before most countries imposed travel restrictions.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 09-02-2021 05:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 05:23 IST
Delta Air Lines to leave middle seats empty through April

Delta Air Lines said Monday it will continue to block some seats on all flights through spring break and Easter to provide a bit more space between passengers.

The Atlanta-based airline announced Monday that it will limit capacity on flights through April 30. Delta said it will block middle seats in most cabins although groups of three or more passengers can choose to sit together.

During the early days of the pandemic, several US airlines blocked middle seats, although United Airlines never did. The others that temporarily limited the number of seats for sale have since dropped the practice, at least in the main cabin, including Southwest, JetBlue, Alaska and American. A Delta official, Bill Lentsch, said the airline will monitor virus cases and vaccination rates as it reassess its seating policy.

Airlines that no longer block seats cite research by the Pentagon's transport command and others that concluded the risk of transmitting the virus that causes COVID-19 during a flight is very low.

Air travel was a major vector of the disease, especially in the early part of the pandemic, before most countries imposed travel restrictions. Many health officials also blamed travel for surges in newly reported virus cases in the US after Thanksgiving and Christmas.(AP) RUPRUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Twitch Says Have Resolved The Issue Preventing Clips From Loading

Twitch TWITCH SAYS HAVE RESOLVED THE ISSUE PREVENTING CLIPS FROM LOADING Source text httpsbit.ly2YV7WaI Further company coverage...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day two

Highlights of day two of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. Times local GMT 11 1110 PLAY GETS UNDERWAYPlay got underway under brilliant sunshine at Melbourne Park with the temperature hovering around 19 d...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 9

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesJohnson confident in AstraZeneca vaccine after S Africa move httpson.ft.com2Lw7fS3 Mike Ashleys...

Georgia Secretary of State's office launches probe into Trump's election phone call

Georgias Secretary of States office opened a probe on Monday into former U.S. President Donald Trumps efforts to overturn the states 2020 election results, a step that could lead to a criminal investigation by state and local authorities. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021