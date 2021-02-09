Left Menu

Hong Kong shares close higher with energy firms leading gains on higher oil prices

Hong Kong shares ended higher on Tuesday with energy stocks leading gains, following rising oil prices as investors were reassured by a quicker economic recovery. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 156.72 points, or 0.53%, at 29,476.19.

Hong Kong shares ended higher on Tuesday with energy stocks leading gains, following rising oil prices as investors were reassured by a quicker economic recovery.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 156.72 points, or 0.53%, at 29,476.19. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.37% to 11,602.76. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 2.7%, while the IT sector rose 0.82%. The financial sector ended 0.48% higher and the property sector dipped 0.39%. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd, which rose 4.72%, while the biggest loser was Techtronic Industries Co Ltd, which fell 2.85%. ** Oil prices continued to rise on Tuesday to 13-month highs.

** China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Feb. 8, official data showed on Tuesday, unchanged from a day earlier and the second day of no locally transmitted infections. ** Auto sales in the country surged in January with a 30% jump from the same month a year earlier, the tenth month of gains, as China continued to lead the global automobile industry's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

** Shares of Tencent-backed Kuaishou Technology rose as much as 15.7% to HK$350.6, after indexes compiler said to add the Chinese online video company to Hang Seng family of indexes. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed 2.01% higher at 3,603.49 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended 2.19% higher. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.42%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.4%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4491 per U.S. dollar at 08:11 GMT, 0% weaker than the previous close of 6.4488.

