HDFC ERGO Rings in 2021 with the #21ReasonsWhy Campaign

Campaign aimed at showcasing the brand unique offerings across the product spectrumMumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, India's leading private sector general insurance company, has launched the campaign #21ReasonsWhy. While the year 2020 surprised beyond the imagination, the year 2021 is looked upon as the year of hope. When the world is looking at 2021 to be the best, HDFC ERGO reiterates this belief by giving 21 reasons to associate with the brand.

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Mehmood Mansoori, President - Shared Services & Online Business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance said, "The year 2020 allowed us to reflect individually and prioritise our lives and that of our loved ones over everything else. While health has emerged as the top most need in these tough times, it has paved focus on having the right insurance products to protect ourselves and our assets. Focusing on this with our campaign #21ReasonsWhy, we aim to educate consumers about their financial well-being and the importance of security to deal with any unforeseen situations. The campaign will also highlight what consumers should expect from insurers and to consider the right insurance brand by asking questions that matter the most while purchasing one.'' The #21ReasonsWhy campaign is a 360-degree campaign across all the brands communication platforms including social media. Encapsulating the prowess of HDFC ERGO, the campaign paves focus on positioning HDFC ERGO General Insurance as the one-stop shop for all insurance needs of a customer.

About HDFC ERGOHDFC ERGO General Insurance Company is a 51:49 joint venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (HDFC) and ERGO International AG; the primary insurance entity of the Munich Re Group of Germany. With complimentary skill sets and strengths of both the companies, the JV formed in 2008, is among India's top 3 General Insurance companies in the private sector. HDFC ERGO offers the complete range of General Insurance products including Motor, Health, Home, Agriculture, Travel, Credit, Cyber and Personal Accident in the retail space and Property, Marine, Engineering, Marine Cargo, Group Health and Liability Insurance in the corporate space. The Company also offers a range of products for rural India, including Gramin Suraksha, Parivaar Suraksha, Crop, Weather and Cattle insurance. Innovative insurance products like Mosquito Disease Protection Policy, E@secure, Title and Solar Energy Shortfall Insurance have also set milestones in the way insurance can adapt to and cater for whatever it is that the customers need.

Over the last few years, HDFC ERGO has constantly endeavoured to not just align itself to the evolving market needs, but instead be a pioneer in terms of its offerings. Having its ears to the ground has helped HDFC ERGO create a stream of highly targeted new products and AI-based tools and technology. Be it unique insurance products, integrated customer service models, top-in-class claim process or a host of technologically innovative solutions, the Company has been able to delight its customers at every touch-point and every milestone. The Company has been a market leader in using technology to advance the reach and impact of insurance in the country.

Recently, the Company announced the completion of the merger of HDFC ERGO Health Insurance (formerly known as Apollo Munich Health Insurance) with HDFC ERGO, which came in to effect on November 13th, 2020.

This merger marked the second successful merger in India's general insurance sector, following the merger of L&T General Insurance in 2017.

With a wide distribution network and a 24x7 support team, the Company has been offering seamless customer service and innovative products to its customers.

Please log on to www.hdfcergo.com for more information on HDFC ERGO and the products and services offered by the Company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)