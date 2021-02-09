NutriBears' Gummies makes its digital debut and moms can't stop raving about it

Left Menu

NutriBears Gummies is a brand that has been present in the Indian market since 2012. It was the first of its kind to be launched in India, and the products have gone through extensive R&D to cater to the nutritional needs of kids.

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NutriBears Gummies is a brand that has been present in the Indian market since 2012. It was the first of its kind to be launched in India, and the products have gone through extensive R&D to cater to the nutritional needs of kids. Majority of Indian parents nowadays are concerned about the right diet that they need to give to their kids, especially in their formative years. No matter how much of an effort is made and a diet plan is followed, sometimes certain nutrients get missed out on, and it is important that kids/teens get the right amount of nutrients.

Parents spend a lot of time getting their children to consume pills, milk powders, and other supplements. The aim for NutriBears is to eliminate this approach towards nutrition and create a positive experience not just for the kids/teens but for the parents as well. NutriBears Gummies are scientifically formulated to cater to the specific needs of growing children and young adults. It has taken years of R&D to perfect the formula, and create these nutritional supplements that don't just taste good but also provide the desired nutritional values to kids and young adults.

India being a country with diverse cultures and diets, it was important to create a product that caters to the differentiated needs of kids and young adults. This is why NutriBears Gummies are 100 per cent vegetarian and completely Natural. While a lot of parents might fear that the gummies would be made of Gelatin and other preservatives, fact is that NutriBears Gummies have no Gelatin, Gluten, Lactose, or Preservatives. "Since we come from the nutraceutical industry, we felt that the gummy vitamins category needs to be brought to India. So in 2012 we tied up with a US company and did a pilot launch in India through paediatricians. Seeing their complete support and trust in the brand we have now launched on all major digital platforms. The response we have received from parents across India has been great, and we are looking at constantly growing and adding more & more products in our offering," said Vinay Ambali, one of the founders commented on his journey.

NutriBears Gummies come in three variants - Multivitamin, Calcium plus Vitamin D and Vitamin D. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

