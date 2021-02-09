Left Menu

Berger Paints Q3 net jumps 51.2 pc to Rs 275 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:42 IST
Berger Paints Q3 net jumps 51.2 pc to Rs 275 cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Berger Paints on Tuesday reported a 51.2 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 275 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 181.9 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 2,118.2 crore, up 25 per cent, during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,695.9 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, Berger Paints said in a BSE filing.

Shares of Berger Paints India settled 2.06 per cent higher at Rs 768 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Maharashtra minister Satej Patil tests positive

Maharashtra minister Satej Patilon Tuesday informed that he had tested positive for novelcoronavirus.Taking to social media, the minister of state for homein the MVA government said, I have tested positive forCOVID-19. My health condition i...

HC refuses to pass interim order to stop BJP's Parivartan Yatra rallies in Bengal

The Calcutta High Court onTuesday refused to pass any interim order on a public interestlitigation PIL praying for its intervention to stop theBJPs ongoing Parivartan Yatra rallies across West Bengaland directed that it will hear the matter...

Sebi imposes market ban on entities, individuals for GDR manipulation

Sebi has barred two entities and five individuals for indulging in fraudulent trading activities with respect to GDR issuance by Soma Textiles Industries Ltd.Soma Textiles Industries Ltd is hereby restrained from accessing the securities ...

Interpol alert for New Zealand banker wanted by Germany

Interpol on Tuesday issued a global alert for a New Zealand banker wanted by Germany in connection with a massive tax fraud scheme.The agency based in Lyon, France, posted a red notice on its website seeking information on the whereabouts o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021