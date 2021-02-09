Left Menu

FACTBOX-What changes does Britain want to N. Ireland post-Brexit rules?

MEDICINES - Extend the free movement of medicines between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom until at least Jan. 1 2023 from Dec. 31 2021 currently. SEED POTATOES - The renegotiation of arrangements preventing the movement of seed potatoes, other plants and plant products.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:00 IST
FACTBOX-What changes does Britain want to N. Ireland post-Brexit rules?
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain is demanding the European Union agree to rework the post-Brexit trade rules governing trade with Northern Ireland, seeking more time, better solutions and, in some cases, a renegotiation of the existing deal. To avoid creating a hard border on the island of Ireland, Britain agreed to a deal in which Northern Ireland remained within the EU's single market. This has instead created a regulatory border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

Since leaving the EU at the end of 2020, serious problems with implementing the exit deal have come to light, even before grace periods waiving some of the new regulations has expired. Britain's demands, set out in a letter last week, are due to be discussed with the EU on Thursday. They are:

SUPERMARKETS - Extend waivers on certification requirements from supermarkets and their suppliers to at least Jan. 1 2023, from April 2021 currently. The government also wants this scheme to be open to more businesses. CHILLED MEATS - Extend the free transport of certain types of chilled meats until Jan. 1 2023, from June 30 2021 currently. Without a waiver, legal restrictions prohibit the movement of goods such as sausages.

PARCELS - Extend a waiver on customs declarations on mail parcels sent from the rest of the United Kingdom to Northern Ireland until at least Jan. 1 2023 from March 31. 2021 currently. MEDICINES - Extend the free movement of medicines between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom until at least Jan. 1 2023 from Dec. 31 2021 currently.

SEED POTATOES - The renegotiation of arrangements preventing the movement of seed potatoes, other plants and plant products. STEEL - A solution that provides tariff-free movement of steel between Britain and Northern Ireland. An anomaly in the way tariffs and quotas are applied by Britain and the EU has raised the prospect of a 25% tariffs on steel moving to Northern Ireland.

PET TRAVEL - A bilateral arrangement with Ireland to remove barriers to owners taking their pets into Northern Ireland and Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom. The government said this list of demands was not exhaustive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists suggest early Indian monsoon forecasts could benefit farmers

Farmers in India should be provided with early forecasts of expected variations in the monsoon season in order to reduce crop losses, said a team of scientists. Researchers at the University of Reading and the European Centre for Medium-ran...

Nothing raises $15mn funding led by GV

Nothing, a new consumer technology venture by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 15 million about Rs 109.3 crore in funding led by GV formerly Google Ventures.The London-based company said it also plans to open u...

NGT directs chief secretaries to fill up vacant posts in state pollution control boards in 6 months

The National Green Tribunal has directed the chief secretaries of all states and union territories to fill up vacant posts in state pollution control boards by competent persons within six months and procure requisite equipment for testing,...

Delhi court sends actor-activist Deep Sidhu to 7-day police custody in connection with Red Fort incident during Republic Day violence.

Delhi court sends actor-activist Deep Sidhu to 7-day police custody in connection with Red Fort incident during Republic Day violence....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021