Snowboarding world championships moved to Aspen from China

PTI | Oberhofen | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:16 IST
The snowboarding world championships were moved on Tuesday from China to the United States because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Ski Federation said Aspen will stage slopestyle, halfpipe and big air events from March 8-16. Zhangjiakuo had been scheduled to host the event from February 18-28.

The Colorado resort will also now host four World Cup events — two each in snowboard and freeki — after the worlds.

All the events are subject to changing travel limits and quarantine demands as more transmissible variants of COVID-19 spread.

