Snowboarding world championships moved to Aspen from China

Snowboarding world championships moved to Aspen from ChinaPTI | Oberhofen | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:16 IST
The snowboarding world championships were moved on Tuesday from China to the United States because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The International Ski Federation said Aspen will stage slopestyle, halfpipe and big air events from March 8-16. Zhangjiakuo had been scheduled to host the event from February 18-28.
The Colorado resort will also now host four World Cup events — two each in snowboard and freeki — after the worlds.
All the events are subject to changing travel limits and quarantine demands as more transmissible variants of COVID-19 spread.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The International Ski Federation
- China
- United States
- Colorado
- World Cup
ALSO READ
China reports 124 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 80 a day earlier
China's daily COVID cases rise, driven by previously asymptomatic patients
Ladakh standoff: 9th round of India, China Corps Commanders talks last for over 15 hrs
8 injured, 3 missing in gas pipeline explosion in China
India, China hold marathon military talks on disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh