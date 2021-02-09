No new case of UK variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister RajeshTope on Tuesday said there has been no new case of the UKvariant of coronavirus in the state, after a spurt in suchcases in the last couple of months.

Talking to reporters here, Tope said people need toavoid crowding in public places, and the demand for relaxingthe timings of local trains for the general public in Mumbaiwill be discussed in the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

He said some weeks back, the state government hadidentified cases of the UK variant of COVID-19, but all theinfected persons were tracked and treated properly.

''They were kept under strict institutional quarantine.

Since then, no new case (of the UK variant of COVID-19) hasbeen found in the state,'' the minister said.

To a question on the demand for relaxing the localtrain timings for the general public, Tope said preventingcrowds at stations is still the priority.

At present, the general public is allowed to travel inthe suburban trains from the time of start of services for theday till 7 am, from 12 noon to 4 pm, and from 9 pm till theclosure of services for the day.

From 7 am to 12 noon and from 4 pm to 9 pm, onlyemployees of the essential services and categories ofcommuters specified by the Maharashtra government and theMinistry of Railways are permitted to travel in local trains.

Tope said, ''We need to avoid crowding at public placesto control the spread of the virus.'' However, this issue (of relaxing local train timings)is going to be discussed with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerayduring the cabinet meeting scheduled on Wednesday, he said.

''We will assess all aspects of the issue and take anappropriate decision,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)