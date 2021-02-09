Left Menu

No new case of UK variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra: Tope

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:18 IST
No new case of UK variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra: Tope
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pexels

Maharashtra Health Minister RajeshTope on Tuesday said there has been no new case of the UKvariant of coronavirus in the state, after a spurt in suchcases in the last couple of months.

Talking to reporters here, Tope said people need toavoid crowding in public places, and the demand for relaxingthe timings of local trains for the general public in Mumbaiwill be discussed in the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

He said some weeks back, the state government hadidentified cases of the UK variant of COVID-19, but all theinfected persons were tracked and treated properly.

''They were kept under strict institutional quarantine.

Since then, no new case (of the UK variant of COVID-19) hasbeen found in the state,'' the minister said.

To a question on the demand for relaxing the localtrain timings for the general public, Tope said preventingcrowds at stations is still the priority.

At present, the general public is allowed to travel inthe suburban trains from the time of start of services for theday till 7 am, from 12 noon to 4 pm, and from 9 pm till theclosure of services for the day.

From 7 am to 12 noon and from 4 pm to 9 pm, onlyemployees of the essential services and categories ofcommuters specified by the Maharashtra government and theMinistry of Railways are permitted to travel in local trains.

Tope said, ''We need to avoid crowding at public placesto control the spread of the virus.'' However, this issue (of relaxing local train timings)is going to be discussed with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerayduring the cabinet meeting scheduled on Wednesday, he said.

''We will assess all aspects of the issue and take anappropriate decision,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Berlin earmarks 9 bln euros to buy COVID-19 shots for Germans and EU

Germany is planning to spend nearly 9 billion euros 10.9 billion this year to help procure up to 635.1 million COVID-19 vaccination shots for its population and other EU member states, a finance ministry document seen by Reuters showed on T...

Farm laws: SC-appointed panel holds consultations with agro-processing industries

The Supreme Court-appointed committee on farms laws issue on Tuesday said it held consultations with agro-processing industries including ITC and Amul on the legislations.This is the sixth meeting the panel has held so far. The three-member...

India energy demand set to grow fastest in the world; to overtake EU

Indias energy demand will increase more than that of any other country over the next two decades, the International Energy Agency IEA said on Tuesday forecasting India overtaking the European Union as the worlds third-largest energy consume...

Scientists suggest early Indian monsoon forecasts could benefit farmers

Farmers in India should be provided with early forecasts of expected variations in the monsoon season in order to reduce crop losses, said a team of scientists. Researchers at the University of Reading and the European Centre for Medium-ran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021