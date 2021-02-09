Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:24 IST
GAIL acquires IEX's 5 pc stake in Indian Gas Exchange

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Tuesday said state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd has acquired five per cent stake of the IEX in its arm Indian Gas Exchange (IGX).

However, the company did not divulge the details about the value of the transaction. Last month, Adani Total Gas and Torrent Gas had acquired five per cent stake each in the IGX. GAIL is the third strategic investor in IGX.

''IEX, India's premiere electricity exchange has further divested 5 per cent equity stake in the IGX to GAIL (India) Ltd, India's leading natural gas company,'' the IEX said in a statement.

It added that the partnership between the IGX and GAIL is a significant development, which will go a long way and add robust value addition in development of the gas markets in the country.

S N Goel, chairman of IEX and director of IGX, said in the statement, ''With strong impetus from the government to create a conducive policy and regulatory framework, gas markets are on the cusp of breakthrough growth. Competitive domestic gas markets are crucial to build a gas-based economy.'' In line, IGX is pro-actively working in collaboration with the stakeholders to build gas markets ecosystem in the country, he added.

''We are delighted to welcome GAIL onboard as our partner and unite our strengths to realize India’s vision of a gas-based economy,'' Goel said.

Santanu Roy, executive director (business development and corporate affairs) of GAIL, said in the statement, ''GAIL is committed towards development of gas-based economy in the country. The partnership between GAIL and IGX will benefit the gas sector as a whole and pave way for further development of the gas market, more trading through gas exchange and increase in capacity utilisation of pipelines.'' On January 22, 2021, the IEX announced the strategic investments by two leading energy players, Adani Total Gas and Torrent Gas, in IGX.

They acquired 5 per cent equity stake each in the platform.

Launched on June 15, 2020, as a gas trading platform, the IGX has since become the first gas exchange to receive authorisation from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) under recently notified Gas Exchange Regulations 2020.

With 15 members and over 500 registered clients, the Exchange offers a compelling alternative to the gas spot market in India by providing ease of trading, payment security and greater access to the market.

It currently operates from three physical hubs — Hazira and Dahej in Gujarat and KG Basin in Andhra Pradesh.

Providing leadership for over three decades since 1984, GAIL is India's largest gas pipeline, marketing, and processing company. It has diversified interests across the natural gas value chain of trading, transmission, LPG production & transmission, LNG re-gasification, petrochemicals and city gas, among others.

GAIL owns and operates a network of around 12,900 km of high-pressure trunk pipelines.

