ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:41 IST
NIT Trichy. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/Mediawire): The Department of Management Studies-NIT Trichy (DoMS-NITT) which operates under the central institution National Institute of Technology Trichy (erstwhile Regional Engineering College, Trichy) was born with the sole vision of producing the best managers and entrepreneurs.DoMS - NIT Trichy is a premier B-School in India and is currently ranked 34 in NIRF. For nearly four decades the Department of Management Studies has been nurturing and providing quality managers to the corporate world. The constant effort to provide quality education and learning experience bore fruit when the college achieved 34th position in the NIRF rankings.

DoMS has an excellent infrastructure for academic, sports activities and relaxation. The State-of-the-art infrastructure serves every conceivable need of the student. DoMS provides its students with a dual advantage of the well-equipped campus of NIT Trichy and the customized facilities tailored to the needs of the management students in the department. Amphitheatre style A/C furnished classrooms provide the most conducive atmosphere for dynamic learning and focussed discussion. The classrooms are integrated with audio-visual teaching aids for lectures and presentations. Other facilities at DoMS includes banks (State bank and Canara Bank), a post office, a classic food court, gym, cafeteria, world-class mess, shopping complexes, Central and Department library, 24-hour internet facilities, all sports amenities, excellent hostel with inbuilt shuttle court and a hospital.

For the year 2020 the orientation program like all the previous years involved sessions from some of the well-known faculties of reputed institutions esteemed industrialists and other gracious alumni of NIT Trichy.FIRM games is an informal event that is conducted to welcome new students. The main objective of conducting this event is to build a rapport with the junior students and create in them, a sense of belonging. Joining a college amidst a global pandemic has its own challenges. In spite of being conducted on a virtual platform, the FIRM games 2020 was a huge success.DoMS provides myriad options for students to grow and learn about their respective career fields. The college hosts six committees and seven clubs where the students learn about management first hand through their own experiences. Students at DoMS have their thinking caps on all the time. With guest lectures and workshops from the top-ranked people in the industry, DoMS helps its students to evolve and learn. Various topics are covered through this experience. Students are also involved in research along with the faculty to gain different learning experiences.

The annual business festNisadya of DOMS NIT Trichy is welcomed every year with great enthusiasm and happiness. Students from B-Schools all over India participate in Nisadya. Owing to the pandemic situation, Nisadya'20 with the theme "Adapt and Thrive", was conducted completely online. From guest lectures to competitions, Nisadya provides students the vigour and wit to face the real life-corporate scenario. INACON, the business conclave of DOMS NIT Trichy is yet another important event that the college hosts. During the conclave, the students get to learn from the experiences of highly accomplished corporate leaders who motivate and inspire them to aim for the moon. Overcoming the obstacles that the year 2020 posed, virtual INACON'20 was conducted successfully.DOMS is a multicultural college and has students from all over India. Every year DoMS witnesses a multitude of colours in the form of cultural celebrations.'Xtravagate' is the official newsletter of the college and each issue discusses the present trending topics. Apart from 'Xtravagate', 'Monetarist' and 'HR Dynamiko' are the domain-specific newsletters that the college releases.

Every year a well-groomed group of students leave the institution with a set of skills that would aid them in their corporate career. With the best syllabus, activities and discussions DoMS continues to be one of the finest B-schools in the country. This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

