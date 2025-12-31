Punjab's Security and Modernisation Drive: A Leap Forward

The Punjab government is intensifying its security measures by requesting Rs 175 crore from the Centre to acquire 17 anti-drone systems next year, according to DGP Gaurav Yadav.

Yadav detailed the Police's focus on tackling organised crime through technological advancements, including the operationalisation of two sophisticated software systems.

The state is also prioritising the modernisation of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, with plans to enhance infrastructure and invest in quicker emergency response systems, signaling a robust security upgrade for Punjab.