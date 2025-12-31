Punjab's Security and Modernisation Drive: A Leap Forward
Punjab Police, seeking Rs 175 crore from the Centre, aims to acquire 17 anti-drone systems. Focus areas include organised crime tackling using AI, enhancing the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, and modernizing emergency response systems. The state is investing heavily in police infrastructure and technological advancements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:55 IST
- Country:
- India
The Punjab government is intensifying its security measures by requesting Rs 175 crore from the Centre to acquire 17 anti-drone systems next year, according to DGP Gaurav Yadav.
Yadav detailed the Police's focus on tackling organised crime through technological advancements, including the operationalisation of two sophisticated software systems.
The state is also prioritising the modernisation of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, with plans to enhance infrastructure and invest in quicker emergency response systems, signaling a robust security upgrade for Punjab.
ALSO READ
Bengaluru Gears Up for New Year: Massive Security Measures Ensured
Delhi Gears Up for New Year 2026 with Comprehensive Security Measures
Heightened Security Measures in Kashmir Valley for New Year Festivities
Tightened Security Measures in Jharkhand for Safe New Year Celebrations
We are bringing an action plan to launch a 360-degree strike on organised crime: Home Minister Amit Shah during Anti-Terror Conference.