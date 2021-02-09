Loot of national assets: Yechury on govt's push towards privatisation

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury hit out at the government on Tuesday over its push towards privatisation and said it is a ''loot of national assets''.

Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced big-ticket privatisation agenda in Budget 2021-22 and laid the roadmap for overhauling the central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) with the unveiling of the broad details of the government's privatisation policy.

''Indian people are the owners of the public sector. Governments that come & go are mere managers. No manager can sell without owner's permission. People do not permit this loot of national assets. Will strongly resist.

''Modi govt is hellbent on looting the hard earned savings of the people. Negating the security provided by bank nationalisation facilitates greater accumulation of wealth by its corporate cronies. Will be resisted strongly. Rescind this disastrous step,'' Yechury said in a tweet.

