Crompton promoter sells co's shares worth Rs 1,492 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:21 IST
New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Amalfiaco Ltd, a promoter of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, on Tuesday divested 3.8 crore shares of the company for a little over Rs 1,492 crore through open market transactions.

As per the data available on BSE, Amalfiaco offloaded 3.8 crore scrips of Crompton between the price range of Rs 392.45-Rs 392.92. This translated into a total deal value of Rs 1,492.2 crore.

In a separate transaction, 39 lakh scrips of the company were bought by Societe Generale at an average price of Rs 392.10 per share.

According to the company's latest shareholding pattern Amalfiaco held 11.42 per cent stake in Crompton.

Earlier in November, Amalfiaco had offloaded over 3.6 crore shares of the company for Rs 1,070 crore.

Stocks of Crompton settled 0.45 per cent lower at Rs 406.65 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

