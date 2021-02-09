Financial Literacy Week begins; RBI sets responsible borrowing as theme
The Reserve Bank of India RBI has been conducting Financial Literacy Week FLW every year since 2016 to propagate financial education messages on a particular theme across the country.The theme selected for current year FLW is Credit Discipline and Credit from Formal Institutions which will be observed from February 8-12, 2021.
The Reserve Bank of India has launched the Financial Literacy Week on the theme of 'Credit Discipline and Credit from Formal Institutions'.
As a part of nationwide campaign, Reserve Bank of India, Delhi is observing Financial Literacy Week from February 8-12, 2021, to propagate financial education, an official statement said.
This five-day event was launched on Monday by Ajay Kumar, Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, New Delhi, it said. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been conducting Financial Literacy Week (FLW) every year since 2016 to propagate financial education messages on a particular theme across the country.
The theme selected for current year FLW is 'Credit Discipline and Credit from Formal Institutions' which will be observed from February 8-12, 2021. This theme is one of the strategic objectives of the National Strategy for Financial Education 2020-2025. Focus will be on responsible borrowing; borrowing from formal institutions and timely repayments.
Banks have been advised to disseminate the information and create awareness among its customers and general public, it said. Further, it said, RBI will undertake a centralized mass media campaign during the month of February 2021 to broadcast essential financial awareness messages to general public.
