Left Menu

Bank of India Q3 net profit jumps over five-fold to Rs 540.72 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 15:28 IST
Bank of India Q3 net profit jumps over five-fold to Rs 540.72 cr

State-owned Bank of India on Wednesday reported a more than five-fold jump in standalone net profit to Rs 540.72 crore for the quarter ended in December.

The bank had registered a net profit of Rs 105.52 crore in the year-ago period.

However, total income during the third quarter of financial year 2020-21 was down at Rs 12,310.92 crore as against Rs 13,338.09 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

On a consolidated basis, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 610.37 crore, up by more than four times as against Rs 138.20 crore in the year-ago period. Income was down at Rs 12,372.88 crore as against Rs 13,430.53 crore.

On the asset front, gross bad loans or non-performing assets (NPA) fell to 13.25 per cent of gross advances at the end of December 2020 as against 16.30 per cent in the year-ago period.

In value terms, gross NPAs were Rs 54,997.03 crore, lower than Rs 61,730.54 crore.

Likewise, the net NPA was trimmed to 2.46 per cent (Rs 9,077.32 crore) from 5.97 per cent (Rs 20,113.34 crore).

Shares of Bank of India traded at Rs 60.85 apiece on the BSE, up 2.79 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan officials: Kabul bombs kill police chief, bodyguard

A chain of bomb explosions targeting Kabul police on Wednesday killed a district police chief and his bodyguard, and also wounded five people, officials said.No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blasts, which were all caused by...

South Africa says most J&J doses could come from local firm Aspen

South Africas health minister said on Wednesday that most of the Johnson Johnson COVID-19 vaccine supply for South Africa and the rest of Africa could come from local pharmaceutical company Aspen.Minister Zweli Mkhize added at a virtual br...

Uttarakhand floods: Kin of missing protest at Rishiganga power oject site

The families of workers missing from the Rishiganga hydel project site created a ruckus here on Wednesday accusing the authorities of not carrying out the rescue operations properly after the sudden flood in the Alaknanda river system wreak...

Europol: 10 held for alleged $100m cryptocurrency theft from celebs, others

Europol, the European police agency, said on Wednesday it had assisted in the arrest of 10 hackers suspected of stealing 100 million in cryptocurrency in as SIM-swapping attack that allowed suspects to gain access to their victims phones.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021