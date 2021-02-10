Forevermark Unveils the Incredible Icon Bridal Collection in India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • This Valentine’s Day make an Iconic Vow with your partner and create an eternal moment to remember #MakeAVowLove between a couple is an enduring bond that seals the relationship with trust, respect, and togetherness. With the onset of the season of love, Forevermark invites couples to #MakeAVow in the name of love & affection to the most special person in their life. To bind these promises, India’s most trusted diamond brand Forevermark unveils its Icon Bridal Collection crafted with timeless and beautiful Forevermark diamonds.

Keeping the spirit of Valentine’s day in mind, a unique social media contest #MakeAVow is launched on Facebook messenger. All you need to do is send Forevermark your vows along with a photograph of you and your loved one that best tells the story of your beautiful relationship and win an exclusive gift hamper while you get featured by Forevermark.

Each diamond in the Forevermark Icon Bridal Collection is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. The collection is rightly named after the globally recognized Forevermark icon, which was originally designed as a way to capture the romance and brilliance of a starry South African night sky, combined with the outline of a diamond; two everlasting symbols of forever. The elegant collection comprises solitaire rings set in 18K white gold and crafted with natural diamonds. The Icon Bridal Collection will attract those seeking a transformative design to complement their unique style and capture a significant moment making it a perfect gift for every woman.

“The Icon Bridal Collection is representative of the personal expression of modern women. The collection includes solitaire rings with minimalistic designs and extraordinary detailing. The uniqueness lies in its versatility as it can be adorned at various occasions. This sparkling collection is an ideal expression of vows & promises and also a gift of everlasting memories this Valentine's Day.” said Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers – IndiaThe elegant collection is available at authorized Forevermark retailers across India. To participate, go to the Forevermark Facebook page or visit https://www.facebook.com/forevermarkindia/posts/1857027941116951For further details call 1800 210210 or Visit Forevermark.comNotes to Editors: ABOUT FOREVERMARKEvery Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection. Our unique inscription is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond meets the exceptional standards of beauty, rarity and is responsibly sourced.

FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS BEYOND the 4CsEvery Forevermark diamond is a natural, unique and a precious gift of nature. Forevermark goes beyond the standard 4Cs to select diamonds that are genuine and untreated. Forevermark diamonds are cut and polished by master craftsmen to reveal their ultimate beauty and natural brilliance.

FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RARELess than one per cent of the world’s natural diamonds are eligible to be inscribed as Forevermark.

FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RESPONSIBLY SOURCEDEach Forevermark diamond is responsibly sourced and embodies our principles of integrity, striving to create opportunities for women and our dedication to protection of the natural world. The inscription is an assurance of the physical integrity of our diamonds throughout their journey, as well as the conscientious integrity with which we run our business.

FOREVERMARK INSCRIPTION & GRADINGEach Forevermark diamond is inscribed with an icon and individual number as an assurance that it has met Forevermark’s standards of beauty and rarity and that it is responsibly sourced. The Forevermark inscription is placed on the table facet of a Forevermark diamond. Invisible to the naked eye, the inscription is 1/5000th of a human hair and can only be seen using a special Forevermark viewer available at Authorized Forevermark Jewellers. Authorized Forevermark Jewellers are able to supply a Forevermark Diamond Grading Report to their customers providing an accurate blueprint of the qualities - cut, colour, clarity and caratage - of each Forevermark diamond. Forevermark is the diamond brand from De Beers Group and benefits from over 130 years of diamond expertise. Forevermark diamonds are carefully selected and come from sources committed to high standards; they are beautifully crafted by a select group of Diamantaires and exclusively available from select Authorised Forevermark Jewellers. For more information and to find your nearest Authorised Forevermark Jeweller go to www.forevermark.com To View the Image Click on the Link Below:Forevermark - Icon Bridal Collection PWRPWR

