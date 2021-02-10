Left Menu

World''s biggest shipper reports rebound in business

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 10-02-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 17:28 IST
World''s biggest shipper reports rebound in business

The world's biggest shipping company, Denmark's AP Moller-Maersk, on Wednesday reported a sharp rise in earnings for the fourth quarter, when global demand for goods rebounded from an earlier slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Copenhagen-based company reported a net profit of $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter of last year from a loss of $72 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 16% to $11.3 billion.

CEO Soeren Skou said the quarter was marked “on the one hand by a continuous impact of the COVID-19 pandemic” but also “by some rewarding progress on our strategy to become the integrator of container logistics.” Skou said the Danish company's main operations “performed at record level in the quarter as a consequence of the strong rebound of demand which led to full capacity utilization.” He, however, noted that the full capacity situation within the company led to “bottlenecks, higher costs and difficulties in meeting our customer reliability promises.” Maersk's business is closely watched within the shipping and other industries as it seen as a barometer of global trade. Skou noted that he saw Maersk continuing to grow its earnings ''as the economic situation normalizes in 2021 and beyond.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

To sell or swap? S.Africa weighs options for AstraZeneca shots ahead of J&J rollout

South Africas health minister said on Wednesday the government may sell or swap doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine it may not need, as it scrambles to start inoculating its citizens with an alternative U.S. shot next week. The unusual m...

Fit Axar back in nets, Nadeem set to be dropped; 2nd Test pitch might offer more turn

India could go for one change to their playing XI in the second Test against England starting Saturday with Jharkhand left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem making way for fit-again all-rounder Axar Patel after his poor show in the series-opener i...

Haryana govt grants exemption in motor vehicle tax to autos, taxis operating within Delhi-NCR

The Haryana government on Wednesday decided to grant exemption in motor vehicle tax to auto rickshaws and taxis operating within the Delhi-national capital region NCR, an official statement said.The decision was taken during a meeting of th...

Sebi fines NSE, Ramakrishna, Narain in co-location case

In the high profile co-location matter, markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on the National Stock Exchange NSE for failing to ensure a level-playing field for trading members subscribing to its tick-by-tick T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021