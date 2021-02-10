Left Menu

Zebronics, first Indian brand to launch a Dolby Atmos Soundbar with a wireless subwoofer

Get the center stage to all your favorite shows, music, and entertainment with simulated surround sound experience with the power of Dolby Atmos on Zeb-Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro Dolby Atmos soundbar. After the successful response to our launch, were here to make home entertainment experiences better with our latest soundbar Juke-Bar 9800 DWS Pro Dolby Atmos that tags along with a wireless subwoofer.

PTI | India | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:52 IST
Zebronics, first Indian brand to launch a Dolby Atmos Soundbar with a wireless subwoofer

After the successful response of Dolby range soundbars, Zebronics launches a Dolby Atmos soundbar with wireless subwoofer Make your 2021 larger than life by setting up a home theatre with scintillating sound, clarity, impressive simulated surround sound. Grab a seat to the best year of your life with Zebronics Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro Dolby Atmos Soundbar with a wireless subwoofer. Don't just listen, feel the simulated surround sound experience while you watch films, binge watch episodes, or listen to your favorite playlist. A Dolby Atmos experience is like no other, and when it gets paired along with a wireless subwoofer it only elevates the experience further. Feel the power of audio like never before, hear stories with depth, and let the audio experience move you. Get the center stage to all your favorite shows, music, and entertainment with simulated surround sound experience with the power of Dolby Atmos on Zeb-Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro Dolby Atmos soundbar. The soundbar comes in a sleek design that blends well with any room and comes with a wall mount, helping you keep the clutter at bay. The wireless subwoofer gives you more freedom to position according to your need. The “ZEB-Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro Dolby Atmos” comes with a 16.51cms wireless subwoofer driver for a loud and punchy bass experience. The soundbar comes with quad 6.35cm drivers and dual 5.08cm drivers so that you’re floored with scintillating audio clarity and immersive sound. Pair your soundbar with a hassle-free yet fairly easy setup via multi-connectivity options like wirelessly stream your music from your phone, use the USB/ AUX, you can connect via HDMI (ARC) or the optical input. The Soundbar also comes with dual HDMI input along with one HDMI output. Speaking on the launch of the Soundbar, Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics says, “Being the first Indian brand to launch a Dolby Atmos soundbar was exhilarating. After the successful response to our launch, we're here to make home entertainment experiences better with our latest soundbar Juke-Bar 9800 DWS Pro Dolby Atmos that tags along with a wireless subwoofer. We want to create better home audio experiences with advanced features. As our ideology states, we’re always geared to ‘Stay Ahead’ of the times. With our newly launched ZEB-Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro Dolby Atmos Soundbar, entertainment at home will be a promising affair blending the perfect fusion of minimal design that delivers a powerhouse of sound.” Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro Dolby Atmos Soundbar is priced at Rs.20,999 on Flipkart sale and is available at leading retail outlets across India. About ZebronicsFounded in 1997, Zebronics is an Indian Audio, IT & Gaming Peripherals, Mobile/ Lifestyle Accessories, Power Solutions, Healthcare & Surveillance Solutions brand with a mission to provide products that are great on design, performance yet so easy on the pocket, that every household in the country can afford.

PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi TV: Yemen rebel attack on airport sets plane on fire

Yemens Houthi rebels on Wednesday targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia causing a civilian plane on the tarmac to catch fire, the kingdoms state television reported, an attack that threatens to escalate Yemens grinding war. Firef...

Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia; no tsunami alert

A strong undersea earthquake shook western Indonesia on Wednesday, but no injuries were immediately reported. The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.2 quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres six miles and was centered 217 kilometers...

Intruder shot dead by army near LoC in J-K's Uri sector: Officials

The Army has shot dead an infiltrator along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Uri sector, officials said on Wednesday.Two infiltrators were spotted crossing the Rewand Nala along the Line of Control LoC by surveillance devices i...

Thai protesters take to streets in protest at royal insults law

Hundreds of Thai protesters gathered in Bangkok on Wednesday to demand the release of four activists remanded in custody pending trial on charges of insulting Thailands king, a crime punishable by 15 years in prison.Many protesters banged p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021