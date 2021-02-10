Zebronics, first Indian brand to launch a Dolby Atmos Soundbar with a wireless subwoofer

After the successful response of Dolby range soundbars, Zebronics launches a Dolby Atmos soundbar with wireless subwoofer Make your 2021 larger than life by setting up a home theatre with scintillating sound, clarity, impressive simulated surround sound. Grab a seat to the best year of your life with Zebronics Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro Dolby Atmos Soundbar with a wireless subwoofer. Don't just listen, feel the simulated surround sound experience while you watch films, binge watch episodes, or listen to your favorite playlist. A Dolby Atmos experience is like no other, and when it gets paired along with a wireless subwoofer it only elevates the experience further. Feel the power of audio like never before, hear stories with depth, and let the audio experience move you. Get the center stage to all your favorite shows, music, and entertainment with simulated surround sound experience with the power of Dolby Atmos on Zeb-Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro Dolby Atmos soundbar. The soundbar comes in a sleek design that blends well with any room and comes with a wall mount, helping you keep the clutter at bay. The wireless subwoofer gives you more freedom to position according to your need. The “ZEB-Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro Dolby Atmos” comes with a 16.51cms wireless subwoofer driver for a loud and punchy bass experience. The soundbar comes with quad 6.35cm drivers and dual 5.08cm drivers so that you’re floored with scintillating audio clarity and immersive sound. Pair your soundbar with a hassle-free yet fairly easy setup via multi-connectivity options like wirelessly stream your music from your phone, use the USB/ AUX, you can connect via HDMI (ARC) or the optical input. The Soundbar also comes with dual HDMI input along with one HDMI output. Speaking on the launch of the Soundbar, Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics says, “Being the first Indian brand to launch a Dolby Atmos soundbar was exhilarating. After the successful response to our launch, we're here to make home entertainment experiences better with our latest soundbar Juke-Bar 9800 DWS Pro Dolby Atmos that tags along with a wireless subwoofer. We want to create better home audio experiences with advanced features. As our ideology states, we’re always geared to ‘Stay Ahead’ of the times. With our newly launched ZEB-Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro Dolby Atmos Soundbar, entertainment at home will be a promising affair blending the perfect fusion of minimal design that delivers a powerhouse of sound.” Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro Dolby Atmos Soundbar is priced at Rs.20,999 on Flipkart sale and is available at leading retail outlets across India. About ZebronicsFounded in 1997, Zebronics is an Indian Audio, IT & Gaming Peripherals, Mobile/ Lifestyle Accessories, Power Solutions, Healthcare & Surveillance Solutions brand with a mission to provide products that are great on design, performance yet so easy on the pocket, that every household in the country can afford.

