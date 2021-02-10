Left Menu

APICORP announces issuance of benchmark $750m five-year bonds

The geographic distribution of the deal was also the most well-diversified in APICORP’s history, with 82% of the 65 investors in the transaction coming from outside the MENA region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dammam | Updated: 10-02-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 19:24 IST
APICORP announces issuance of benchmark $750m five-year bonds
The final spread was +69 basis points with a 1.26% yield, both of which are the lowest ever for an APICORP bond issuance of this type. Image Credit: Twitter(@APICORP)

The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP), a multilateral development financial institution, today announced the successful issuance of a benchmark $750 million dollar-denominated five-year bonds aimed at further bolstering the Corporation's business operations and capital and liquidity positions.

The latest and final transaction of APICORP's $3 billion Global Medium-Term Note (GMTN) program launched in 2020, the issuance was more than 2.5 times oversubscribed, with around 57% of the more than $2 billion in orders coming from central banks, multilateral development banks (MDBs), and another sovereign, supranational and agency (SSA) investors.

The final spread was +69 basis points with a 1.26% yield, both of which are the lowest ever for an APICORP bond issuance of this type. The geographic distribution of the deal was also the most well-diversified in APICORP's history, with 82% of the 65 investors in the transaction coming from outside the MENA region.

Dr Ahmed Ali Attiga, APICORP's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are immensely pleased with the success of our latest US dollar bond issuance. The ability for APICORP to issue in benchmark size and at historically low pricing, especially amid these challenging times in the global markets, speaks volumes of the stature of APICORP in the global debt capital markets. In further bolstering our already strong capital and liquidity positions, we can continue to forge ahead with our development mandate in supporting projects that advance the sustainable development of the energy sector, both in the region and beyond."

Dr Sherif Elsayed Ayoub, Chief Financial Officer of APICORP, said: "This benchmark issuance represents another important milestone for APICORP, as it allows us, in line with our long-term funding strategy, to further broaden and diversify our funding sources and deepen the relationship with our investor base. The ever-expanding range and high calibre of investors – including both regional and global central banks and official institutions – clearly reflects APICORP's status as a leading multilateral development bank at the global level, and attests to the high-quality nature of its credit profile."

APICORP's strong capital adequacy, robust asset quality, and resilient asset performance, as well as strong liquidity and funding positions, were key factors in Moody's affirming the Corporation's credit rating at 'Aa2' and earning it an 'AA' rating from Fitch, both with a stable outlook, the only financial institution in MENA with these ratings.

The Global Coordinators, Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners included Citibank, BofA Securities, Nomura, China Construction Bank (Asia), Maybank, Emirates NBD Capital, and Standard Chartered Bank. APICORP's legal counsel on the deal was Allen & Overy while the Joint Lead Managers' legal counsel was Clifford Chance.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia; no tsunami alert

A strong undersea earthquake shook western Indonesia on Wednesday, but no injuries were immediately reported. The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.2 quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres six miles and was centered 217 kilometers...

Road to fighting climate change is through climate justice: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the road to fighting climate change is through climate justice and called for giving developing countries enough space to grow.Addressing the World Sustainable Development Summit WSDS, Modi sai...

India's Modi invites protesting farmers for talks on farm bills

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited protesting farmers for talks to address growers concerns about three new agricultural laws that seek to deregulate the countrys vast farm sector. Tens of thousands of farmers have bee...

Saudi TV: Yemen rebel attack on airport sets plane on fire

Yemens Houthi rebels on Wednesday targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia causing a civilian plane on the tarmac to catch fire, the kingdoms state television reported, an attack that threatens to escalate Yemens grinding war. Firef...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021