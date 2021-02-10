Left Menu

With this partnership, Netmagic aims to help enterprises optimise their business workloads on Google Cloud and accelerate their transformation journey, it added.Poco M3 sells more than 1.5 lakh units in debut sale Smartphone brand Poco on Wednesday said it has sold over 1.5 lakh units in the first sale of its M3 smartphone.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:45 IST
Water-tech startup Swajal on Wednesday said it has raised USD 1.6 million (about Rs 11.6 crore) in funding from Rajasthan Asset Management Company (RAMC) through RVCF III, India growth fund.

A group of investors led by Pramod Agarwal (former P&G CFO, global hair care division) also participated in the pre-series A round, a statement said. The company now aims to accelerate the adoption of AI-powered sustainable water solutions in India while minimising plastic usage across segments, it added.

Swajal offers water solutions for communities, hospitality players, corporates, and others. Its deployments range from rural areas such as India's largest direct solar-powered water purification system in Faridpur (Haryana) to premium hotels including JW Marriott with AI enabled dedicated glass water bottling facility for premium water. ****Netmagic strengthens partnership with Google Cloud India * Netmagic (an NTT company), which provides managed hosting and multi-cloud hybrid IT solution, on Wednesday said it has expanded its strategic alliance with Google Cloud.

Netmagic has been recognised with the Managed Services Provider (MSP) status, an initiative under the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, a statement said. With this partnership, Netmagic aims to help enterprises optimise their business workloads on Google Cloud and accelerate their transformation journey, it added.

****Poco M3 sells more than 1.5 lakh units in debut sale *Smartphone brand Poco on Wednesday said it has sold over 1.5 lakh units in the first sale of its M3 smartphone. Launched on February 2, the device had seen over 30 lakh consumers expressing interest in buying M3 for the first sale. ''More than 1.5 lakh units of Poco M3 were sold in the first sale of the smartphone. For consumers who were unable to get their hands on the smartphone, Poco M3 will go on sale next on February 16 on Flipkart,'' a statement said.

Poco M3 features 6GB RAM, 6000mAh battery and 48MP triple camera setup. It is priced Rs 10,999 onwards. ****Vedanta launches aluminium cylinder head alloy *Vedanta Ltd announced the formal launch of its newest product, the aluminum cylinder head alloy, a critical raw material for manufacturing cylinder heads and other automotive components. This is the company’s latest value-added offering in its aluminium product line, which caters to the automotive industry's various raw material requirements, Vedanta said in a statement.

The cylinder head alloy leverages material design to help automakers increase efficiency of internal combustion engines for improved performance on emission control, in line with BS-VI and CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency/Economy) norms.

Currently, this alloy is entirely being imported into India from other countries.

