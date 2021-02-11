Fusion BPO Selects NICE Workforce Management in the Cloud to Drive Efficiency Gains and Boost Customer as well as Employee Engagement

The AI-powered NICE solution will help Fusion accurately match workforce needs with consumer demand and provide employees with scheduling flexibility while improving productivityHOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that its Workforce Management (WFM) solution in the cloud has been selected by Fusion BPO to improve efficiency and empower increased employee performance. Fusion BPO, a multichannel and multilingual contact center services provider, will also leverage NICE's WFM solution to generate and allow employees to select schedules suited to their needs, enhancing employee engagement and driving higher levels of service to customers. Moving to the cloud with NICE allows Fusion to optimize uptime and monitoring, support internal innovation via the latest software versions and adapt to changes in an agile way, all while lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO).

Mr. Pankaj Dhanuka, CEO of Fusion BPO Services, said, ''Onboarding NICE WFM in the cloud into Fusion's ecosystem is a huge step towards our future goals. Its AI-driven capabilities will help us increase productivity, customer retention and reduce the cost for our clients. In an age where digital solutions are the need of the hour, this is a step in the right direction.''NICE WFM's AI-based smart forecasting capabilities precisely predict volumes and demand depending on the historical data of the customer. This enables Fusion BPO to meet their customer's workforce needs in terms of quantity and skill set. Using machine learning, the NICE solution generates schedules that positively impact attrition and shrinkage while taking into account employee availability and personal preferences. The solution also allows employees to suggest scheduling preferences such as break durations and working hours. With increased forecasting accuracy and intelligent scheduling, NICE WFM improves efficiency, employee engagement, quality of service, and customer loyalty while reducing overall costs for Fusion BPO and its customers.

''By choosing to move workforce management to the cloud with NICE, Fusion BPO is transforming its operations to become agile and is adapting to rapidly changing market and customer demands while also accurately meeting employee and business needs,'' said Darren Rushworth, President NICE APAC. ''NICE is pleased to be a part of Fusion's innovation-driven journey to help meet their short-term goals and shape long term strategic objectives.''About NICE NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world's leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud, and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

About Fusion BPOFusion BPO Services is a global multilingual, multichannel call center outsourcing solutions provider with 17 centers in 9 countries. Fusion offers end-to-end contact center solutions for clients across different industry verticals, including telecommunication, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, BFSI, utility, and travel and hospitality. We are equipped with the latest digital technology and AI-based solutions to ensure better efficiency for each of our clients.

