Left Menu

Equity indices trade higher amid volatility, Reliance up 2.1 pc

Equity benchmark indices ticked up in volatile trading during early hours on Thursday amid mixed global cues.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-02-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 10:24 IST
Equity indices trade higher amid volatility, Reliance up 2.1 pc
Reliance moved up by 2.1 pc on Thursday morning to Rs 2,016.75 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices ticked up in volatile trading during early hours on Thursday amid mixed global cues. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 148 points or 0.29 percent at 51,458 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 46 points or 0.31 percent to 15,153.

Except for Nifty pharma and auto which dipped slightly, all other sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain. The nifty metal was up by 0.8 percent and private bank by 0.5 percent. Among stocks, index heavyweight Reliance Industries moved up by 2.1 percent to Rs 2,016.75 per share, and metal major Hindalco gained by 4 percent to Rs 290.75.

Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv rose by 1.3 percent and 1.2 percent respectively. The other major gainers were GAIL, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, and HDFC Life. However, Eicher Motors dropped by 3.9 percent and Hero MotoCorp by 1.2 percent. Titan, Wipro, Infosys, ONGC, and HDFC were in negative territory.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rested at record highs as investors digested recent meaty gains. Adding to the torpor was a lack of liquidity as markets in China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan were all on holiday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan eased by 0.1 per cent, having climbed for four sessions straight to be up over 10 per cent so far this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Treetop sensors help Indonesia eavesdrop on forests to curb illegal logging

Sensor system listens out for chainsaws to stop loggers Indonesia cracking down on forest encroachment Some ex-loggers say protecting forests harms their livelihoods By Harry JacquesSOLOK, Indonesia, Feb 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Cl...

Generation Tackles Global Unemployment With BlackRock, McKinsey & Company, Microsoft Corp. and Verizon

Generation to transform employment systems, support new research, and serve 75,000 people over the next two years with 77 million in new funding and 50 million in in-kind resourcesWASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2021 PRNewswire -- Generation, the non-...

'Animal Booster Nutrition' Company creating landmark success in India

New Delhi India, February 10 ANINewsVoir India-based Sports Nutrition Company Animal Booster Nutrition develops products that claim to improve the way people age. One of the leading and trusted brand from India now marks its presence worldw...

Study reveals early behavioural problems predict adolescent mental health difficulties

A substantial proportion of adolescent mental health and behavioural difficulties can be predicted years before they arise, a new study indicates. The research, by academics at the University of Cambridge and Royal Holloway, University of L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021