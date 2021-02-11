Hong Kong stocks close higher ahead of Lunar New Year holiday

Hong Kong stocks ended a half-day trading session on Thursday at their highest level since June 2018, as investors squared their positions ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays.

** The Hang Seng index gained 0.45% at 30,173.57 while the China Enterprises Index climbed 0.59% to 11,880.49 points. ** Analysts said a phone call between leaders of the United States and China aided sentiment, while some investors were on the sidelines awaiting developments.

** U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Wednesday, his first direct contact with the leader of the world's second-largest economy since winning the November presidential election and taking office last month. ** The Hang Seng Tech Index surged 1.92% and the Hang Seng sub-index tracking information technology firms rose 0.95%.

** The Hong Kong Hang Seng sub-index tracking property firms gained 0.62% and the Hang Seng Finance Index climbed 0.40%. ** For the holiday-shortened week, Hang Seng Index climbed 3.02%, the HSCE added 2.76% and the Hang Seng Tech index rose 6.29%.

** The Hong Kong market will be closed from Friday through Feb. 15 and resume trading on Feb. 16. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng Index was Meituan , which was up 3.39%, while the biggest percentage loser was Mengniu Dairy, which fell 1.61%.

** The biggest gainer on Hang Seng Tech Index was Ping An Healthcare, which soared 21.1%, while the top percentage loser was ASM Pacific, down 0.99%

