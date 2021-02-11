Japan's Top Soy Sauce Brand Kikkoman Enters India to be No.1 in the Asian Sauce Market

100 years in 100 countries, creating 300 aroma components, Kikkoman’s naturally brewed soy sauce is now available in IndiaMumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India The world’s leading producer of naturally brewed soy sauce, Kikkoman Corporation, today announced the official launch of Kikkoman India Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary that will expand its operations in India. For decades, Kikkoman, the Japanese heritage brand, has been one of the most preferred brands of soy sauce in over 100 countries, where consumers associate one of the best soy sauces with the name Kikkoman. With its official entry in India, Kikkoman aims to become the market leader in the soy sauce and Asian sauces category, within the growing FMCG market in India, as it introduces its renowned naturally brewed ‘Honjozo’ soy sauce to India.

Kikkoman Soy Sauce is a versatile all-purpose seasoning that can be used for all cuisines, including cooking Asian, Western, Japanese, and Indian dishes. The production of Kikkoman soy sauce goes through a fermentation process lasting several months, a process that cannot be rushed. It is vital for the rich yet mellow flavour, appetizing aroma, and distinctive bright reddish brown colour. Kikkoman Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce is brewed using “The Honjozo method” using only 4 ingredients: water, soybeans, wheat and salt. During the fermentation process that lasts several months, more than 300 different aroma components are generated within Kikkoman Soy Sauce, including hints of flowers, fruits, vanilla and coffee.

Commenting on the occasion, Harry HakueiKosato, Director and India Representative of Kikkoman India said, “India is one of the biggest emerging markets for global businesses and a key driver of growth in Asia. The launch of Kikkoman India will ensure seamless distribution of Kikkoman products exclusively created for India, bringing consumers the opportunity to experience a variety of foods, seasoned with true and authentic Kikkoman Soy Sauce. It is the first time that the Kikkoman Corporation has complete and direct control of all aspects of the business in India, where the emphasis shall be on marketing and sales. As our sales volumes in India are expected to grow rapidly to meet rising demand, we hope to shift production to India when the timing is right.”The market entry strategy is to first reach consumers through the hospitality and restaurant sector, starting with a range of Kikkoman Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce. This will be followed by the launch of other soy sauce related seasonings for both the food service and consumer retail markets. Representatives from Kikkoman India are meeting with industry executives across India to inform and educate them about the benefits of using Kikkoman’s naturally brewed soy sauce. Kikkoman globally already enjoys an undisputed reputation. Kikkoman is very widely accepted by many chefs all around the world. “Globally, Kikkoman has been the preferred brand for soy sauce because of our pure, natural and high-quality product. Our main focus will be to inform and educate both industry professionals and consumers about the benefits of using our high quality and naturally brewed soy sauce that contains no preservatives or taste enhancers. We shall work to reach millions and millions of consumers in India” added Kosato.

Osamu Mogi, Director, Executive Corporate Officer, International Operations Division, Kikkoman Corporation, Japan said, “We have been working to make Kikkoman Soy Sauce a truly global seasoning while creating new delicious experiences around the world and contributing to richer, healthier lifestyles for decades. Our long-term commitment to India - one of the world's largest and most vibrant promising, emerging markets - is for the next 100 years and beyond. Kikkoman Soy Sauce has become a part of daily life in millions and millions of households worldwide, and we are delighted that every Indian household will soon be able to enjoy the same.''With a history spanning over 350 years and based in Japan, the current Kikkoman corporate entity was established through merger of 8 families in 1917. The company’s internationalization strategy began some 60 years ago, with the entry into the United States market. In fact, Kikkoman products are now found in the majority, that is over 60%, of households in the United States. Kikkoman has become a global business, expanding to over 100 countries, with 10 manufacturing facilities worldwide that distribute its products all over the world to millions and millions of customers.

Kikkoman India is solely responsible for importing all Kikkoman products, and shall manage all marketing and sales, and distribution in India.

Please visit www.kikkomanindia.com to learn about Kikkoman’s history, premium products and more.

To View the Image Click on the Link Below:Kikkoman Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce is now available in India in 500 ml, 1 L, 1.8 L and 10 L bottles PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)