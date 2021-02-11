Left Menu

Bata India Q3 profit falls 78 pc to Rs 26.41 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 13:31 IST
Bata India Q3 profit falls 78 pc to Rs 26.41 crore
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Leading footwear brand Bata India has reported 77.66 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 26.41 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, on account of lower revenue from operations.

The company had net profit of Rs 118.26 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 615.62 crore for the quarter under consideration, down 25.90 per cent, against Rs 830.82 crore for the same period year ago, Bata India said in a filing to BSE.

Bata India said owing to the various customer-centric measures adopted in the wake of COVID-19, the company has been successful in getting back on its recovery path, with improvement in sales through its retail outlets and e-commerce platforms, and hyperlocal digital channels. ''In terms of portfolio-mix, the formals (including school business) and fashion categories continued to be subdued as expected due to prevailing market conditions, the casual, fitness and essentials categories bounced back leading to company's overall volume reaching 88 per cent of pre-COVID levels,'' the company added.

Sandeep Kataria, CEO Bata Brand said owing to decline in COVID-19 cases and vaccine rollout, the overall market sentiment is improving significantly. ''Backed by good festive sales and our targeted consumer outreach, our sales have recovered to 74 per cent of pre-COVID levels. While we focused on reviving sales, we also kept focus on cost-savings measures across our network and enhancing productivity. "Overall, we're encouraged by the increasing momentum during the December quarter and we continue to launch new ways to serve our customers better, offering them greater convenience and flexibility. All these measures have enabled us to revitalise the business and soon we expect to get into the thrive phase of our recovery plan,'' he added.

Shares of Bata India were trading 4.18 per cent lower at Rs 1,503.95 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ola to deploy ABB's robotics, automation solutions at EV manufacturing facility

Ride-hailing major Ola on Thursday said it has selected ABB as one of its key partners for robotics and automation solutions for its electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.Ola will utilise ABBs automation solutions in its fac...

How are experts tracking variants of the coronavirus?

Scientists are scanning virus samples taken from infected people to look for mutations, through a process called genome sequencing. Its the same method researchers have been using for years to study bacteria, plants, animals and humans.Arou...

Alaknanda river surges again at Uttarakhand's Tapovan, rescue work at tunnel halted temporarily to avoid risk: Officials.

Alaknanda river surges again at Uttarakhands Tapovan, rescue work at tunnel halted temporarily to avoid risk Officials....

UPDATE 2-With oil past peak, Shell vows to eliminate carbon by 2050

Energy giant Royal Dutch Shell vowed to eliminate net carbon emissions by 2050, accelerating previous targets, as oil production was set to slowly decline from its 2019 peak.The Anglo-Dutch company is in the midst of its largest overhaul ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021