Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Clindamycin Phosphate Gel

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Clindamycin Phosphate Gel USP, 1 per cent, the generic version of Cleocin T® Gel, 1 per cent, of Pharmacia and Upjohn. According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending December 2020, the Cleocin T® Gel, 1 per cent market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 73.8 million.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 169 products authorized for distribution in the US marketplace and 42 ANDA's pending approval with the US FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

